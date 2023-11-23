Although you may not have realized, most hotels and modern buildings hide their stairs. They do this for safety and security reasons. But, above all, for aesthetic reasons. Stairs are ugly, unless you design them to show off. So if you ever find someone running through them, it probably means there’s imminent danger or… a professional race is underway.

A race? Yes, climbing stairs is a booming hobby, especially if we look at the number of sporting events that are dedicated to it. This is the case of stairclimbing competitions. Or what is the same, professional careers of climbing stairs.

Three days ago the second edition of the ISF World Stairclimbing Championships was held in Osaka, Japan. The race took place in one of the tallest buildings in the capital, the Abeno Haurkas, a skyscraper of 300 meters high where 1,047 athletes climbed 1,610 steps to the finish line at the 59th floor observatory. The host country took home two gold medals. Italy and Finland took silver and new participant Mongolia bagged two bronze medals.

Yuri Yoshizumi, the 2022 world champion, took her second title by closing in 10 minutes and 20 seconds, just six seconds below the record she set in 2017. Her compatriot Ryoji Watanabe, one of the best climbers in the world, after a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships, he won gold with only 8 minutes and 53 seconds. “I finally made my dream come true. Stairs are my life!” she exclaimed after the race.





Tower running, as some call it, consists of running inside the tallest buildings in the world, usually skyscrapers. The races usually take place on the internal stairs of these buildings, but this sport covers any foot race that involves a vertical rise in an artificial structure. The race model is usually timed or mass start and attracts elite athletes from various sports, often with large sums of money as prizes.

It is a growing practice with history

The same organizing body commented: “For the first time, a handful of new ISF member countries participated with athletes new to the world of climbing: Bulgaria, Mongolia, Montenegro, Portugal and Serbia, all finishing in the top ten. The future looks bright for new countries and a new generation of athletes who aspire to heaven.”

But the truth is that it is not something new.

The first large-scale stair race took place in the The Eiffel Tower in 1905, with about 300 runners climbing two levels (729 steps) of the monument. Other similar events occurred later, but it was not until the 1960s that the sport spread to the United Kingdom through an inter-university race on the BT tower in 1968 and to the US with an Empire State Building race in 1978.





Today, thousands of runners compete in events in dozens of skyscrapers in many countries. The Isozaki Tower or Allianz Tower located in the city of Milan is the tallest building in Italy. The Allianz Vertical Race runs along the stairs of the skyscraper with 450 athletes climbing at the same time. With 1,027 steps49 floors and 200 meters of elevation gain, it is undoubtedly the most challenging of its category in Italy.

At Tower 42, with 932 steps, the Vertical Rush is another annual charity race held in this London building. Other circuits are carried out at Taipei 101 in Taipei, 508 metrosthe Menara Tower in Kuala Lumpur, 421 meters, the Willis Tower in Chicago, 442 meters, or the Empire State Building in New York, 381 meters.

What is the password?

Keep in mind that this sport involves the entire body, which can catch beginners by surprise. “Are using all muscle groups main parts of your legs to generate the power necessary to gain height: quadriceps, glutes, calves, hip flexors and hamstrings. It’s not just about legs. The vast majority of buildings will have handrails that can be used to stand up and relieve some of the load,” explained professional athlete David Harris, who works with the London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge, in this article in The Guardian.





It must also be taken into account that, unlike a track or road race, tactics do not influence much, since it is very difficult to change the rhythm on the stairs. So managing your pace in the initial stages is essential, since if you reach your maximum lactic threshold early on, it is very difficult to recover. It’s also a very individual sport and probably two-thirds of elite races are time trials, so you’re against the building and the clock.

For years there has been talk about the benefits that running up stairs brings to the body. For example, put sistema cardiovascular get fit faster than normal jogging. According to Sciencedaily, climbing stairs using the interval training method is one of the best cardiovascular exercises to reduce body fat and burn calories.

And a Harvard study suggests that sedentary people are 33% more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who climb just 8 flights of stairs a day.

Image: International Skyrunning Federation / Wikimedia Commons

