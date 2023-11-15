Overcrowding in shelters and camps leads to a frightening health reality in light of the lack of humanitarian aid due to the implemented Israeli blockade.

Indicators of disease have become certain, as World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris revealed that nearly 55,000 people have been infected with acute respiratory infections, and more than 33,000 with acute diarrhea, most of them in children under the age of five.

The organization warned of the possibility of the spread of a large wave of epidemics, threatening to infect about 600,000 people at risk of infection due to the lack of health conditions, and because the fuel crisis has paralyzed the joints of life, as sanitation management and waste collection activities have stopped in Gaza, and the greatest fear of drinking contaminated water after the station stopped. Water desalination is out of work and Gaza residents rely on groundwater and tanks.

A situation that may herald a catastrophe that is difficult to control, with more than half of health institutions no longer serving and medicine being almost non-existent.

Regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the official spokesman for the World Health Organization, Christian Lendmeier, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• The population of Gaza cannot continue to live in such harsh conditions of interruption of drinking water and the exacerbation of the spread of waste around them.

• The absence of all necessities for livelihood makes the people of Gaza live in a humanitarian and health crisis in every sense of the word.

• The situation could become more dangerous, especially with the absence of the necessary health and treatment facilities.

• Fear of the rapid transmission of some dangerous diseases among Gazans in the face of the absence of health monitoring and their gathering in crowded and narrow shelters.

• The World Health Organization, in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, seeks to improve the health situation in the Strip despite the difficulty of the matter at the present time with the spread of some diseases.

• All the aid that Gaza receives comes from border crossings or via air drops, and it is scarce aid that does not meet the desired needs of the residents of the Strip, especially with the health situation deteriorating day after day.

• We seek, through diplomatic pressure, to stop targeting hospitals and expose the danger of the deteriorating health situation in the region if the situation continues as it is.

• Advocating the need to protect both the population and health care.

• Intervening international diplomatic steps are slow, especially with the conflict of interests, which causes the death and killing of a Palestinian child every 10 minutes.

• Calling on the World Health Organization to cease fire and establish an urgent humanitarian truce to deliver the necessary aid and medical supplies to the wounded and injured.