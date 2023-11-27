Wonder Woman prepares to fight in her first video game with the Whip of Truth.

Wonder Woman prepares to fight

Join the conversation

Warner Bros. Games announced in December 2021 that developer Monolith Productions was working on a Wonder Woman game, although since then nothing has been officially known about the game beyond a series of rumors or a leaked image. However, industry insider Nick Backer has shared some first details of the project on the Xbox Era podcast.

Wonder Woman would be a game of similar visual fidelity to WB Games’ most recent DC game, Gotham Knights, a title that had impressive graphics although it did not become a benchmark. Likewise, the project runs at 30 frames per secondalthough the developer is working on a 60 FPS performance mode.

Likewise, although Wonder Woman is not a game as a service, will feature mini-bosses, loot chests, and customizable gear like boots, braces, and torso gear. In fact, the entire team will have statistics in a similar way to God of War, a coincidence after the signing of a member of your team. Likewise, the Invisible Jet will be used to make quick trips, while The Whip of Truth works perfectly as a weapon just like the webs in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Official description of Wonder Woman

According to a recent statement from Warner Bros. Games, Wonder Woman will be A single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world. This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe while also introducing the Nemesis System.

Luckily, and after two years of silence, The Game Awards 2023 could be the right time and place to present the Wonder Woman first trailer.

Join the conversation