The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhooddeveloped by Carbon Studio and published by Vertigo Games, lands today in virtual reality on Meta Quest, Steam e Viveport. Furthermore, the Brotherhood update will be completely free.

This version includes the fully remastered main game and the Brotherhood Update: a brand new co-op mode that allows three friends to explore the magical world of Meliora together. Furthermore, Meta Quest 3 users will enjoy an improved visual experiencemaking the most of their new headphones.

“We are thrilled that our wizards can now join forces in cooperative play and take on everything Meliora has to offer! We believe this new feature can take the magical experience to a whole new level, allowing players to team up, cast spells together, and face epic challenges like never before,” ha dichiarato Błażej Szaflik, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon Studior. “We can’t wait to see the incredible moments and camaraderie this update will bring to our community of spell enthusiasts!”

