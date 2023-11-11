Netflix recently announced that the universe of The Witcher will continue to expand with The Witcher: Sirens of the Deepan animated film that will arrive on the streaming platform next year.

The film in question was announced during the Geeked Week of Netflix and will have the protagonist himself Geralt in Rivia. Netflix has revealed that the film will be released inthe end of 2024without however announcing a more specific release date.

Sirens of the Deep will adapt the tale A Little Sacrifice and he will see it Studio Mirthe same one he made The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, head of the project. Netflix has also released an official synopsis which reads as follows:

Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate a series of attacks on a village and finds himself embroiled in an age-old conflict between humans and merfolk. He must rely on friends, old and new, to solve the mystery before hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep sarà doppiato da Doug Cocklethat is, the one who gave life to the character in the The Witcher video game trilogy. The voice actor also lent his voice to the character in Monster Hunter: World e in Soulcalibur VI.

Netflix has confirmed that Joey Batey will voice Jaskier, while the actress Anya Chalotra will return to the role of Yennefer.