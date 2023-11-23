Andrzej Sapkowskiauthor of the literary saga of The Witcheris back in the news after some statements regarding the TV series based on his books, in particular for the criticism aimed at Netflix.

The writer’s exact words were: «Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me, they never do». Sapkowski then continued with a bizarre imitation of a platform executive: «Who is this? He is a writer, a nobody.”

The author provided these statements during ainterview with two journalists from the Austrian online newspaper Cerealkillerz, who asked him questions not only about the TV series based on his books, which will have a further fourth season, but also about the video game saga by CD Projekt, also based on the writer’s original material. The interview took place in the context of Vienna Comic Conheld in the Austrian capital between the 18th and 19th November 2023.

Sapkowski is absolutely no stranger to these utterances. The writer, when approached to speak first on the topic of video games and then on the Netflix TV series, always had a detached attitude. Regarding the video gamesstates that for him they are not not even considered as a form of entertainment.

Again, this latest attack on the Rossoneri platform is not surprising, even if the writer does not spare it criticisms neither about his own work, advising young people who want to pursue this career: «Learn something worth doing. For example, repair computers. That’s how you make money. Forget writing, it’s hard work.”