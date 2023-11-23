Reddit

The Witcher universe will continue to expand with a new novel. The news has shocked all lovers of this fantasy saga.

They have announced the new The Witcher novel. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author behind the original saga of fantasy novels, revealed at the Vienna Comic-Con the release date of his next book in the series. Although it does not have an official title yet, it is expected to go on sale in Poland in late 2024 and then be available worldwide in early 2025. Although the dates may be adjusted, this news gives fans an idea of ​​when they could look forward to this new chapter of the fantasy franchise.

Andrzej Sapkowski, although he did not offer many details, hinted the plot of the new The Witcher book by mentioning that it will continue the story as a result of a short story. Speculation points to a possible connection with an upcoming anime on Netflix titled Sirens of the Deep, based on a short story known as “A Small Sacrifice.” This anime is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2024. This temporal coincidence suggests a potential narrative expansion related to this short story.

Andrzej Sapkowski’s commitment to his literary universe

Netflix

Despite not having a clear description of the plot, It is presumed that the new work will not be a direct extension of the main plot of the original saga of The Witcher. In fact, Andrzej Sapkowski considers that main saga complete. This suggests that the upcoming novel could be positioned as a prequel or sequel. What’s more, the last option is the most likely, since it would continue the story of a previous story.

Although the Polish writer has not been too involved in the television or video game adaptations of the franchise, his commitment to writing new stories for The Witcher universe continues. This news has excited fans and demonstrated the continued expansion of this multimedia franchise that began with the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Fuente: IGN Poland