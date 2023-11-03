In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Desperados III is the protagonist of GAME’s new limited flash offer. Get the game for only 8.99 euros. We tell you everything you need to know about this temporary promotion.

If you want to be the fastest in the world Wild West You can’t miss this opportunity. A new flash offer comes to GAME and will only be available this weekend until November 5. The duel is approaching.

Desperados III for solo 8.99 euros for PS4, Xbox One or PC awaits you in GAME and GAME.es stores thanks to a flash sale that seems irresistible to lovers of westerns and the Wild West. Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger!

Desperados III awaits you at GAME

In case you don’t know well, this title is a real-time strategy role-playing game that offers a proposal similar to what was seen in the great Commando sagabut with a really interesting western setting.

Thanks to a top-down perspective you will be able to put yourself in the shoes of distinctive characters with different skills and movements with which you will have to overcome several carefully designed missions and challenges.

John Cooper teams up with runaway bride Kate, hitman Doc McCoy, hunter Hector and mysterious New Orleans woman Isabelle. Cooper embarks on a mission of revenge that takes the group through different rural towns, swamps and riverbanks until a final and apotheotic confrontation only worthy of true legends of the Wild West.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to get Desperados III in GAME and GAME.es stores for only 8.99 euros for PS4, Xbox One or PC thanks to a limited flash offer until November 5 or while stocks last.

Hobby Consoles for GAME

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.