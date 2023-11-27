The end of Attack on Titan has left an immense void in fans. And some have carried out historic and shocking cosplay.

A wild Attack on Titan cosplay has gone around the world. The anime Shingeki no Kyojin recently concluded its long run. And an impressive cosplay is now bringing to life one of the highlights of the final episode. We talk about the emotional kiss between Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Yeager. This climactic moment from Attack on Titan shows Mikasa torn by the final battle, as she faces the difficult decision of taking down Eren to stop the Rumbling. Despite her doubts, she finally fulfills her tragic destiny and kisses Eren’s slit throat after dealing him the final blow.

Artists digidawww10 and coscarcosjm shared their amazing cosplay on Instagram, shockingly recreating the famous Attack on Titan sequence. This moment has resonated deeply with anime fans, as it symbolizes Mikasa’s painful goodbye to Eren and her acceptance of the future without him. The series, which spanned ten years, has left an indelible mark on anime culture. You can see the spectacular cosplay that we mentioned above.

Mikasa and Eren’s kiss is a moment in anime history

The episode final de Attack on Titan is available now on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and Crunchyroll announces the conclusion of the story with an epic battle between Eren, now the Founding Titan, and his former comrades. The plot takes Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Conny, Reiner, Pieck and Levi to the brink of despair, facing an army of Titans. That battle between childhood friends and Eren comes to a climax in this exciting series finale.

The scene of kiss between Mikasa and Eren has been a poignant reminder of the emotional depth of Attack on Titan. And it has resonated with both fans of Hajime Isayama’s original manga and anime viewers. This stunning cosplay has faithfully captured the intensity and emotionality of that moment, paying tribute to the series’ lasting legacy.

Source: Instagram