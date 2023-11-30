“The President asked Vice President Harris to attend the COP28 Leaders Summit on his behalf to demonstrate American global leadership on climate at home and abroad,” the presidency said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates will host the COP28 event between November 30 and December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

This edition of the United Nations Climate Conference represents a turning point in the history of confronting climate change, after the Paris Agreement “COP21” held in France in 2015, which is the first global agreement legally binding to work to limit the phenomenon of global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius and to continue efforts. To limit the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the level before the industrial revolution.