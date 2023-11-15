It remains to be seen whether teleworking remains an option for the vast majority of office jobs, but what does seem clear is that the majority of companies prefer to opt for a hybrid work model in which employees come in on certain days. to the office and others work from home.

Companies have very different office space needs today than they did in 2020, which is why many companies are abandoning their old offices and moving to flexible work spaces that allow them to better manage a floating workforce with hybrid day.

In this scenario of expansion towards a flexible leasing model for offices, the fall of one of the main players in the sector is surprising: WeWork, which declared bankruptcy a week ago.

The entire coworking. The real estate consultancy CBRE has just presented a report on the situation of the flexible office space market in Spain, popularly known as coworking. According to this report, the occupancy figures for these spaces in our country have not stopped growing in recent years.

Above all, the growth of the main Andalusian capitals stands out, with Malaga in the lead, occupying 98% of the 580 places available in the city in an area of ​​5,800 m2. Seville registers an occupancy of 82% of the 1,050 coworking spaces available in 10,500 m2. Madrid occupies third position with an average occupancy of 84% of the 24,200 available positions, while expanding its offer from the 23,400 it offered in 2022.

Barcelona and Valencia are in fourth and fifth position with an occupancy rate of 79% and 78% respectively. Like Madrid, Barcelona has created more positions in 2023, going from 21,200 in 2022 to 22,370 positions available in 2023, dedicating 223,000 m2 to offices of this flexible modality.

Companies demand flexible offices. Companies are betting on hybrid work as a formula to maintain the advantages that the flexibility of teleworking provides and maintain the bond between employees with in-person days.

This change in the organization of the day has caused companies to reduce the size of their offices. With hybrid work, the entire workforce rarely coincides in the same space at the same time, and these flexible spaces allow the establishment of a base of fixed positions for those who always work in person, and a certain number of Hotdesks occupied by those who only go to work. offices occasionally.

This change in the needs of companies has had a great impact on the real estate sector that only offered traditional leases with a space that has not adapted to the new trend, and needs to reconvert the space to protect the investment.

WeWork’s business in Spain continues. The data and forecasts of experts suggest that the flexible office space market in Spain seems to be in an expansion phase due to the rise of hybrid work, which is why the movements of one of the main players in the sector capture all eyes .

According to Bloomberg, WeWork’s bankruptcy filing affects only the financial section located on US soil and may have some impact in Canada.

This means that the second largest coworking tenant in Spain will maintain its places. El Confidencial analyzed the situation of the company in Spain and concludes that the fall of WeWork in the US will not significantly affect a sector in which large whales such as Colonial or Merlin Properties are already moving to gain prominence by converting their space. empty office in coworking.

