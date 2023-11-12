loading…

The archives of the 20 November 1945 edition of the New York Times newspaper describe the Western opinion that Indonesian fighters in the 10 November battle in Surabaya were extremists. Photo/New York Times Archives

JAKARTA – Archives of the 20 November 1945 edition of the New York Times newspaper show the Western opinion that the Indonesian fighters who fought British troops in the battle on 10 November in Surabaya were labeled as extremists.

The labeling Hamas now receives is not much different when they fight Israel to liberate the occupation of Palestine.

“MOSLEM FANATICS FIGHT IN SURABAYA,” read the headline in the New York Times report. The title in capital letters reflects the Western perception that the November 10 battle in Surabaya was carried out by Muslim fanatics.

Then there is a subtitle under it “Religious Leaders in Charges Against Tanks–New Peril Is Feared in Batavia (Religious Leaders Against Tanks–New Peril Is Feared in Batavia)”.

The content of the news item entitled “MOSLEM FANATICS FIGHT IN SURABAYA” is as follows: A frenzied attack by Indonesian nationalists on British tanks in Surabaya, with 1,000 or more Muslim troops charging in in a deadly firefight, was reported today by Dutch airmen returning from Surabaya.

When fighting broke out again in Batavia, Dutch authorities feared a large-scale attack by Indonesian extremists.

Prime Minister Sutan Syahrir’s shaken cabinet held an emergency meeting to discuss the war. There is a possibility that peace talks set for Thursday will be cancelled.

Minister of Information Amir Syarifuddin explained that this action was taken to prevent Batavia from becoming the second Surabaya. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today.