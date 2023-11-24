Only Singapore and South Korea have made their way among the ten most prosperous countries on the planet if we stick to the robustness of their digital economy. A simple way to define what this concept is is to consider it as the branch of the economy that is closely conditioned by the production and consumption of goods derived from technologies linked to the internet. It is evident that the impact of the network of networks on the economy of industrialized countries is very profound.

What is not so obvious is the reason why countries with an a priori very solid economy such as Japan or China have not made it into the top ten in the ranking of the largest digital economies prepared by the Portulans Institute, in Washington, DC (USA), and in which the University of Oxford, in England, has also participated. To develop this classification, these two institutions have analyzed the economies of 134 countries that together represent 95% of the world’s gross domestic product.

The top 10 is headed by the United States, and in addition to Singapore and South Korea, which occupy second and seventh position respectively, it includes Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom. To find Spain we have to drop to twenty-sixth position. It is interesting to see that seven of the ten digital economies The most prosperous are European, and, as I mentioned in the first lines of this article, a continent in rapid development like Asia only contributes two countries to the top 10.

Asia’s problem is not its technological prowess

Japan and China occupy thirteenth and twentieth positions respectively in this index, which in addition to leaving them out of the top ten positions places them behind Canada and Israel, if we stick to Japan, and below Australia, France, Norway and Austria. if we look at China. This ranking is surprising if we keep in mind that the technological, scientific and industrial development of these two Asian countries is beyond doubt.

The technological, scientific and industrial development of Japan and China is beyond doubt

If we stick to the semiconductor industry, which we talk about very frequently in Xataka due to its undeniable importance, Japan brings together companies such as Tokyo Electron, Nikon, Canon or Toshiba, among many others. AND China has SMIC, Huawei, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Honghu Suzhou Semiconductor Technology, Naura Technology Group or Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, among many others. And there is no doubt that internet penetration in these countries is robust. So what is the problem?

According to Fortune, the technological excellence that is present in all the countries that occupy the top ten positions, and also in China and Japan, is not enough. The other critical ingredient for a country to do well in this classification is the penetration of internet technologies into society. Its social dimension. This is the challenge faced not only by China or Japan, but also by other Asian countries with notable technological development, such as Malaysia. In any case, these and other Asian nations are stepping very strongly and it is likely that it will not take long for them to displace some European countries from the top positions in this ranking.

