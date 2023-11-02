Color re-release questions Marvel’s promise of horror content in Werewolf by Night

Nostalgia for classic horror and the magic of black and white fade with Marvel’s decision to color Werewolf by Night. The fanshaving enthusiastically embraced the stylistic audacity of the original version, now find themselves facing a screen that snatches away that sense of homage to a bygone era of horror.

Where was Marvel’s promised horror?

Last year, Marvel He gave us an unexpected gem, a piece that revered the roots of horror cinema. Werewolf by Night not only surprised, but rose as a beacon of innovation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But was the color re-release a misstep on this journey into the macabre?

The long-awaited Werewolf by Night Halloween special came with a promise: to be the vanguard of a new branch dedicated to horror in the MCU. However, despite the warmth of the reception of the fans, a year later nothing new has been deployed under this banner. The color version seems like a pale attempt to fulfill a promise, leaving fans longing for a deeper dive into Marvel’s monster slayer.

Tribute to terror in black and white

Los directors of Werewolf by Night fought for their creative vision: a black and white piece of cinema that resonated with the glory days of horror cinema. The color, although already filmed, was a concession to Marvel’s uncertainty. The acceptance of the monochrome version by the public showed that there is still an appreciation for the classics. Therefore, the launch in color only detracts from a bold creative decision and a product that had already proven its worth.

By eliminating the gray scale, the subtleties disappear. Details such as the animatronic corpse and the transition to color during the key moment of Elsa Bloodstone taking possession of the legendary gem stand out in contrast. In the colorful version of it, these key moments lose strength and the essence that made them unique is diluted.

The hidden legacy of the night hunter

In the warp of Werewolf by Nightthe protagonist Jack Russell plays a crucial role, inheriting the werewolf curse that inexorably links him to the dark mantle of classic horror. This tormented figure, whose origin dates back to the comics of the 70s, emerges as a pillar in the construction of the marvel horror universeoffering a narrative depth that transcends special effects and vibrant tones.

The decision to keep it in the shadows of black and white was not a simple aesthetic whim, but an immersion in the essence of its legacy; a homage to its gothic roots and a wink to fans of full moon stories. The comparison with characters like Blade o Morbiusalso born in the shadows of Marvel, provokes a reflection on how the color palette can influence the viewer’s perception and emotional connection with the heroes of the night.

Repetition may seem like the safe option, but isn’t innovation what has characterized Marvel? The fans They expected, not a recolored portrait, but a genuine expansion of this universe, perhaps in the form of a new series or special that would further explore the dark side of Marvel, a shame that it was wasted in such a fleeting way, a story that It could have expanded every Halloween of every year.