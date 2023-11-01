loading…

Egypt deployed tanks near Rafah, the border between Gaza and Egypt. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – Egypt has deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The news was revealed by a local newspaper, citing pictures taken near the border.

According to the report, dozens of Egyptian tanks have been stationed in the area as Egypt is concerned over the possible influx of tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip following further escalations there.

Rafah is the only border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Since the start of hostilities in the region, the border has been used for the delivery of humanitarian aid to communities in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian newspapers reported on Monday, citing the Head of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai, Raed Abdel Nasser, that more than 130 trucks with humanitarian aid had entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing since October 21.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara in Qatar.

“Iran’s foreign minister promised to discuss with representatives of the Palestinian movement Hamas regarding the release of the Thai hostages,” Iranian media reports said.

Earlier this week, media reported Parnpree would hold talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials to seek assistance in the release of Thai citizens held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“During the meeting, Thailand’s top diplomat expressed concern over recent developments in the Gaza Strip and asked Iran’s foreign minister to assist in the release of Thai prisoners,” the news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The report explains that Amirabdollahian promised to convey Parnpree’s message to Hamas.

(she)