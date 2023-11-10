Rubius is going to hold a Fortnite Origins tournament tomorrow, in which some important streamers are going to participate, but the controversy has already started.

Many of the streamers, having a certain popularity, usually launch different tournaments or events in which any type of user can participate to win juicy prizes.

With the release of Fortnite Origins, The Rubius has not missed the opportunity to celebrate a very interesting event, in which not only its own subscribers will participate, but also other important streamers, as in this case TheGrefg.

And El Rubius knows that TheGrefg and the rest of the Squad are quite good at enjoying Fortnite, and he also wants normal users to win the occasional game, and that is why he has decided to make a very controversial decision that other participating streamers did not like.

Basically what El Rubius is going to do in this tournament is to nerf the most experienced playersmainly to those of the Squad itself, so that they do not win every game.

And the Squad itself has not liked this at all, as it does not consider it fair that the team’s abilities have to be nerfed to prevent them from winning everything. In fact, TheGrefg admitted that these rules are “crazy.”

However, these complaints have reached El Rubius, who is blaming his own fellow streamers for leaking the information.

El Rubius clarifies that he had already advanced this decision to some and had asked them not to leak it, but they told TheGrefg.

So El Rubius is very upset because he considers it to be an unforgivable betrayal of his colleagues, not so much because he criticized those rules, but because they leaked the information.

In the end, both TheGrefg and El Rubius had a live chat in which they were apparently able to resolve their differences.