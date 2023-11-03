Almost a month after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the European Union is still not able to give a united response and message to the crisis and the violence, and still seems rather divided and undecided on what measures to adopt (diplomatic , political, economic). This indecision was shown quite clearly last week, when the European Council, i.e. the meeting of the main heads of state and government of the Union, had discussed for almost two days on a common statement which in the end was not very incisive. But it is also quite evident in more general terms: at the moment the European Union and its member states are effectively excluded from the most important negotiations, in which mainly the United States and some Arab countries participate.

This division and lack of relevance of the European Union on the war between Israel and Hamas is a step backwards compared to recent years, when the Union managed to show itself relatively united in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. It had also managed to approve extensive economic and military aid and to set up an incisive energy policy to do without natural gas imported from Russia. The war between Israel and Hamas, however, highlighted the differences in approach between member countries, which led to divisions and even some controversies.

The European Union’s limited effectiveness on the Israeli-Palestinian issue depends on various structural elements. First of all, the divisions in the foreign policies of the member countries. With a certain level of simplification, it can be said that in the Union there is a group of countries that are more supportive towards the Palestinian cause, without denying Israel’s right to exist and defend itself: among these are Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden. On the other side there is a group of countries that are more aligned with Israel’s positions: among these are Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria. Many of the most pro-Israeli countries in the Union are part of Eastern Europe, and their position can be explained among other things as an attempt to please the United States, Israel’s historic allies.

Then there is a group of larger countries, including France, Germany and Italy, which tries to maintain as balanced a position as possible, albeit with some distinctions that depend on governments, and with a rather lively internal debate.

The other reason why the European Union’s influence is relatively low is that since 2003 the Union has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. This designation, however, was also the subject of great controversy within the Union, because it was initially annulled by some courts, then restored by the European Council and finally definitively confirmed by the Court of Justice of the European Union only in 2017, almost 15 years after the initial decision.

This designation meant that, starting in 2003, the European institutions stopped all contact with Hamas and the authorities governing the Gaza Strip. Other countries that consider Hamas a terrorist organization, such as the United States, also do not have direct contacts with Hamas, but maintain a close relationship with some Arab countries that can take on a mediating role (e.g. Qatar). European diplomacy, however, is much less influential in the region. Even towards Israel, although economic relations are very flourishing, the political influence of the Union is overall limited, and the Israeli government has always considered the United States as its main interlocutor.

The only common decisions taken so far on the issue by the European Union are those issued by the European Council on 26 and 27 October, which took two main initiatives amidst rather exhausting discussions and negotiations. The first is to ask that Israel make “humanitarian pauses” in the bombing of the Gaza Strip to allow aid to enter. The decision to use the word “pauses” in the plural and not in the singular had been exhaustively negotiated, to underline the fact that these were rapid interruptions and not a ceasefire, which was seen by some countries as a denial of the Israel’s right to defend itself.

The second decision was to convene an “international peace conference” involving Israelis and Palestinians and various countries in the region, and which could lay the foundations for a peaceful and lasting coexistence. The idea itself is ambitious and remarkable. The problem is that, as Politico explained, a week after the announcement, no concrete steps have still been taken. No Union official has yet spoken about the initiative with their Israeli counterparts, who told Politico: “We can’t say that we will participate (in the conference) because we don’t yet know what it’s about.” Commission spokesmen also said they did not have any information on this conference.

The main supporter of the initiative was Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister who in recent weeks has been among the biggest supporters of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and of major peacemaking initiatives. According to some people interviewed by Politico, however, Sánchez’s commitment would be more aimed at gaining the favor of Spanish public opinion than at concrete peace initiatives. For several months, Sánchez has been in talks with some left-wing forces to form a new government after the July elections, and showing himself closer to the Palestinian humanitarian cause is a way to obtain the consent of potential allies.

At the beginning of her mandate, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that her Commission would be “geopolitical”, meaning by this term greater activity and influence in major world issues.

But the war between Israel and Palestine, on the contrary, adds to other major issues in which the Union’s action is proving inconclusive. Among other things, the negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, sponsored by the High Commissioner for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, are at a standstill, and in recent months Europe has been rather ineffective during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in which Azerbaijan he reconquered Nagorno Karabakh, expelling tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians from the region.