By taking lives on the battlefield and impaling his victims, Vlad III Draculea earned a bloody fame that, centuries later, they say, ended up inspiring Bram Stoker while writing ‘Dracula’. The most curious thing is that the old Carpathian nobleman not only left disturbing images during the wars. A group of scientists has found out that he also did it when doing something as unremarkable as picking up a pen and paper to write letters about collecting taxes.

The reason: by analyzing his ancient writings from the 15th century, they have discovered that Vlad Drăculea cried tears of blood. And no, it’s not a figure of speech.

From myth to character. Bram Stoker was more or less inspired by Vlad Draculea when he wrote about Count Dracula, in some ways the famous vampire and the ancient nobleman of the Carpathians are similar: both are fascinating. In his way. The first is remembered for starring in one of the peaks of supernatural horror literature. To Vlad Țepeș (1431-1476) for being a ruthless ruler of Wallachia, scourge of the Ottomans and protagonist of a life that – there is no doubt about this – was worthy of the best pages of the famous Irish author.

If Vlad Țepeș has become one of the most famous nobles of the 15th century, however, it is not because of his role as a strategist, intelligent ruler or fierce warrior. No. It is the cruelty with which he treated his enemies that has made him so popular. Whether his foreign opponents or compatriots from his own land, the voivode did not hesitate to order them to be impaled on stakes and then left to die slowly. It is said that in 1462 Vlad withdrew from a battle, leaving in his wake a field full of skewered victims. A warning to the Ottomans.

And from character to science. We know a good deal of information about the life of Vlad Țepeș, the Impaler. We know a few glimpses of his biography, his historical context and even something about his father Vlad II Dracul, but not long ago a group of researchers wondered if we could go a little further. Would it be possible to get a more precise idea of ​​what his health was like? Could we lift a rug from more than five centuries of history?

The research team decided yes. And to achieve this he used two valuable tools: science and three letters written by the voivode of Wallachia himself already in his mature years, in 1457 and 1475, a series of documents of not particularly fascinating content, in which they deal with all bureaucratic issues, but those who hoped to be able to rescue invisible “footprints” that would tell us about Vlad. And footprints are used in this case in a figurative sense.

Search under words. That’s what Maria Gaetana Giovanna, from the Università di Catania, and the rest of her colleagues who participated in the research did. Thanks to EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) technology, the team was able to analyze Vlad’s three manuscripts from the 15th century without damaging them and extract peptides and proteins that allowed them to achieve two great achievements.

The first was to explore the “environmental conditions” of the region during the second half of the 15th century, when Wallachia was a meeting point for soldiers, immigrants and travelers who probably also spread diseases and epidemics. The second, and more fascinating, is to “discover more” facts about the voivode himself. His conclusions have been expressed in Analytical Chemistry.

And that… How? Although we may not realize it, when we write by hand we touch the paper, rest the lower part of our hand on it, and transfer chemicals from our skin to it. It may go unnoticed by us. Not to the team from the Università di Catania. Thanks to EVA technology and mass spectrometry, scientists found residues with more than 500 peptides, 100 of human origin. The interesting thing about the investigation is what it tells us about the author of the letters.













Inflammations and disorders. The data that the group obtained about Țepeș are fascinating, both for how they have obtained it and, above all, for the image it conveys to us of the Impaler. The study of him allows us to go beyond the biographies or portraits and discover some intimacies of the aristocrat, such as that he surely suffered from an inflammatory disease that could cause problems in the respiratory system or the skin. The scientists also found some evidence of ciliopathy, a group of diseases with genetic causes.

Tears of blood. The most fascinating fact, however, is something else. One that invites us to think that Vlad Țepeș cried real tears of blood. The study of the proteins suggests that the voivode may have suffered from hemolacria, a condition that leads those who suffer from it to secrete tears composed partially of blood, making the drops stained reddish or even appear bloody.

Its causes can be very diverse, from rupture of the conjunctival vessels to conjunctivitis, vascular injuries, head trauma, post-traumatic epilepsy or even having suffered acute hemorrhagic edema in childhood.

An acceptable doubt. The article signed by Giovanna Pittalà and her colleagues recognizes that the letters can collect proteins and peptides that have nothing to do with Vlad Țepeș, but they also indicate that this risk is more than acceptable. “It is possible that more medieval people may have touched these documents, which cannot be denied, but it is presumable that the most prominent ancient proteins should be marked with Vlad the Impaler, who wrote and signed.”

Tears of blood… Vegan diet? Interestingly, researchers have found more than just a clue that Vlad cried tears of blood. As Gleb Zilberstein, co-author of the study, explains to The Times, the scientists noticed a striking absence of proteins of animal origin among the molecules extracted from the letter, which leaves behind an even more surprising… and ironic possibility: that despite its fame of a bloodthirsty warrior and the legend he has fueled, when Vlad sat at the table he was not very fond of blood.

“The prototype vampire may have been vegan,” slips Dr. Zilberstein. Of course, this fact could be explained more by the conditions in which he lived, with a “very cold climate” in which it was not easy to maintain a good food intake, than by a deliberate choice. “Dracula could have been a vegetarian or vegan due to poor diet or poor health,” adds the expert.

Images: Wikipedia and Maria Gaetana Giovanna Pittalà et al (Analytical Chemistry)

In Xataka: Myths about vampires come from a real blood disorder