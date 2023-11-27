Do you remember Glenn’s death in The Walking Dead? Well now its creator, Robert Kirkman, has revealed the other alternative that he was considering.

The Walking Dead has revealed Glenn’s alternate death. In the comics and The Walking Dead series, Glenn’s iconic death at the hands of Negan is one of the most shocking moments. It has left an indelible mark on all viewers and readers. However, the creator of the zombie franchise that revolutionized the world, Robert Kirkman (also creator of the Invincible series), revealed that he originally planned to kill Glenn much earlier. However, he changed his mind on the fly.

Robert Kirkman shared in an article that he had already destined Glenn to die for narrative reasons in The Walking Dead. Basically, His death was a crucial event in history. However, Glenn’s fate was not going to be at the hands of Negan in issue #100. Originally, Glenn’s death could have occurred in The Walking Dead #75. To be more specific, it was going to take place at an event similar to what happened with Regina Monroe.

Glenn’s alternate death in the comics

Image Comics

In that issue of The Walking Dead, Rick confronts Pete Anderson, suspecting him of mistreating his family. In a violent turn, Pete ends up accidentally killing Regina Monroe. Robert Kirkman has confirmed that Glenn was initially planned to be the victim instead of Regina. But then he decided to change the course of history. The Walking Dead creator confessed that he wanted to do something meaningful for issue #75.

But he ultimately decided not to kill off Glenn at the time, opting to focus on Rick’s emotional development in that legendary and unforgettable The Walking Dead comic. Despite his initial plan, Robert Kirkman was unable to carry out Glenn’s death in issue #75, allowing the character to continue living in the story.. The cartoonist’s revelation sheds light on the evolution of the script and how last-minute creative decisions changed the fate of one of the most beloved characters in the saga.

Fuente: Comic Book