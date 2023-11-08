This is the crazy idea that the team considered after the new video game in the universe of walkers.

Shane en The Walking Dead: Destinies

GameMill Entertainment continues to promote the launch of The Walking Dead: Destinies, the third-person narrative action-adventure game in which choices will reshape the story of seasons 1 to 4 of the television series through decisions, such as leaving to survive Shane so he can kill Rick. In fact, Its latest trailer shows more of the first character in a totally unexpected way.

The video in question takes a familiar path in an alternate timeline for Shanewhere he plays Jack Torrance with the rest of the cast in a tribute to The Shining, the famous work of Stephen King. The developer anticipates that what was shown in the trailer is not a canonical part of the game since it is “another of our first concepts… Let’s say that this one didn’t make it into the game either.”

By showing alternative stories, the trailer takes a trip to the second season of the series, when Things between Shane and Rick get complicated at Hershel’s farm., although at the Overlook Hotel everything gets worse when Shane becomes more deranged and starts a killing spree with his axe. Obviously, all this madness is already generating all kinds of opinions and ridicule in the comments of the video on YouTube.

A new The Walking Dead game full of decisions

The Walking Dead: Destinies will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 17. The physical edition of the game will be released on December 1st for PlayStation and the January 24, 2024 for Nintendo Switch in Spain, while in North America it will be released until January 12, 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox, while the physical version for Nintendo Switch will not arrive until January 16.

The adventure will allow players to “weave their own path through the events of the series” when they reach crucial moments, where they can choose who lives and who dies, being able to change the original course of the series’ story. The title will feature more than 10 playable characters, each with their own weapons and abilities.

