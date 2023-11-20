Just when we thought that the suffering had stopped after the launches and failures of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Skull Island: Rise Of Kong, a new title seeks to surpass them in the category of worst game of 2023. We are talking about The Walking Dead: Destinies , a game that has had a terrible reception due to its poor quality and that was published by the same publisher of the controversial King Kong game.

This Walking Dead game could be the worst title of 2023

Just as the best video games compete in the categories that award the GOTY in different awards, a group of titles point towards the crown that no one wants, that of the worst among the worst. A few days ago, we thought that bottom had been reached with Skull Island: Rise Of Kongbut no, there are still levels below and it is heading towards them The Walking Dead: Destiniesa title inspired by the successful zombie series that apparently only took the license and sought to exploit it in the simplest way.

The Walking Dead: Destinies It debuted on November 17 on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Switch, being the result of the development of Flux Game Studio. After its debut, a few days were enough for controversy to arise and the game caught the attention of players and fans on social networks due to its poor quality. The videos shared by users show the terrible gameplay, the hilariousness of its narrative scenes and the little attention that was put into the project. However, something that was immediately noticeable is that the editor is GameMill Entertainmentresponsible for the failed project Skull Island: Rise Of Kong.

I refuse to believe The Walking Dead: Destinies is an actual game. I’m convinced it’s an elaborate prank by the developers to see if anyone actually takes it seriously. pic.twitter.com/2aRxPk6s14 — GmanLives (@GmanLives) November 18, 2023

An actual cutscene from The Walking Dead: Destinies. 2023 is the best year in gaming, I haven’t laughed this hard at a game in a while. pic.twitter.com/NE3RG5uIzD — DX (@DXFromYT) November 19, 2023

The Walking Dead: Destinies is from the same publisher as Skull Island: Rise Of Kong, 2 very bad games

Currently, The Walking Dead: Destinies has a user rating of 3.2 on Metacritic, lower than the 3.6 which has Skull Island: Rise Of Kong but still has a long way to go to catch up to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum which has 1.2 community rating, so far, the worst game of 2023.

Aside from its poor quality, The Walking Dead: Destinies costs $50 USD

As for Skull Island: Rise Of Kong, reports indicate that the development team only had one year to make the video game, hence its disastrous results. Now, in a short period of time, another game published by GameMill Entertainment is under fire for its very poor quality, giving the impression that the company is only exploiting licenses to make easy money through video games.

The worst thing about The Walking Dead: Destinies is its price as it costs $49.99 USD and those who fell into its clutches consider that they have been scammed.

