Another contender for the worst game of the year 2023 arrives, because there are still weeks ahead and there is time. The Walking Dead: Destinies was recently launched and many users are drawn to its models, gameplay, sound and animations; among other things.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is available on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to mock the playersbecause everyone who sees it compares it to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum or Rise of Kong.

There are those who already laugh at it, others are looking forward to it because they get excited enjoying bad games and the rest are somewhere between depressed or resigned because a game of this caliber would see the light of day.

The fact is that the recent The Walking Dead: Destinies and its physical editions by Meridiem Games cannot be described in words, because its scenes are bizarre.

And it’s not that it’s just that, the new game based on The Walking Dead franchise It has game-breaking bugs, graphics that don’t take itself seriously, and gameplay that’s very scary.

The Internet arrives by collecting clips for 24 hours and releasing them to freedom, while those who were waiting for The Walking Dead: Destinies at its premiere They have been disappointed.

And although the scenes are a laughable point that not even Pijus Magnificus (because they are fixed 3D models), yes take a look at how to play…

Many are thinking the same as with Skull Island: Rise of Kong, they cannot believe that – and they deny it – that a project like this had the green light.

One of these users said on Elon Musk’s social network that he was “convinced that it is a very well-crafted joke by the developers.”

Gameplay content creator TmarTn2 even goes so far as to describe the game, saying, “The Walking Dead: Destinies is a video game…”.

The Walking Dead: Destinies or the echoes of the past resonate

The interesting thing is that his Publisher is GameMill EntertainmentDoes it sound familiar to you? It is the same as gave a year of development to the creators of Rise of Kongalthough we do not claim that it was a similar case.

But releasing two equally rushed and terrible projects in a matter of months cannot be much of a coincidence and it remains to be seen if what Insider Gaming thinks has anything to do with it or not.

At some point we might see Golden Raspberry Awards in video games (Razzies) and totally contrary to The Game Awards, all in good time.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a commendable game for Daedalic’s effort to tell a totally original story in Middle-earth mixing stealth and platform mechanics, but it falls apart almost everywhere:

Imprecise controls, terrible AI, bland narrative, dated level design, and next-gen graphics,” we said in the Gollum analysis.

It is clear that The Walking Dead: Destinies is another rival for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum or Rise of Kong for Worst Game of 2023but we don’t know if it’s so bad that it’s good.