Between zombies and heroes, a review of the shocking legacy of The Walking Dead

Since its inception in 2010, The Walking Dead has become a pop culture icon, taking viewers on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic world. Throughout its 11 seasons, this series has kept fans in suspense, especially during its shocking season finales. But which ones have been the best and why? Join me on this journey where we classify each season finale, from tranquility to total chaos.

A survival show

Let’s start with the season 8 episode “Wrath”, where the Saviors, led by Negan, face their inevitable downfall. Although not as intense as other endings, this episode was crucial in closing out his reign of terror. Eugene’s betrayal, Rick and Negan’s tactics fighting without weapons marked a before and after in the series.

The season 6 brought us “Last Day on Earth“, introducing Negan and his bat Lucille. This episode, with its brutal and enigmatic ending, left fans biting their nails for months. Negan, masterfully played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showed us a charismatic and ruthless villain, raising the bar for the series.

In The Storm, temporada 9, we saw nature become the new threat, an interesting departure from the usual conflicts with zombies and other survivors. Negan’s rescue of Judith was a turning point for her character, showing a path to redemption.

The First Day of the Rest of Your Life, de la temporada 7It was an emotionally charged episode. Sasha’s death and resuscitation was a crucial and emotional moment, showing her bravery and sacrifice. This episode was also notable for the surprise appearance of Shiva, Ezekiel’s tiger, in an unexpected and exciting twist.

Welcome to the Tombs, the finale of season 3, featured a brutal confrontation between the Governor and Rick’s group. Andrea’s death and the group’s defense in prison were key moments that showed how unforgiving this new world can be.

We arrived to Rest in Peace, the series finale in season 11. With nonstop action and significant losses, this episode not only closed out the main series, but also set the stage for future spinoffs. The death of beloved characters and heroism in the darkest moments defined this exciting finale.

TS-19, the end of the first season, it was a revealing episode. Although shorter, this season established the foundations of what the series would become, with its moments of hopelessness and survival. The CDC’s self-destruction was a defining moment, showing the characters and viewers that there is no easy path in this world.

In A, the season 4 finale, we arrive at Terminus, a place that promised security but hid dark secrets. This episode kept viewers on the edge of their seats, with Rick willing to do anything to protect his people.

The episode Conquer, from season 5, highlighted the tensions within Alexandria and the return of Morgan. The debate over Rick’s fate and the constant threat of zombies kept tension at a fever pitch, proving that the fight for survival never ends.

Here’s Negan, the end of season 10, took us into Negan’s past, revealing how his previous life shaped the man he became. This episode not only delved into his character, but also showcased the series’ ability to create complex and nuanced characters.

Finally, Beside the Dying Fire, the season 2 finale, represents the epitome of a “The Walking Dead” ending. With its mix of action, excitement, and desperation, this episode encapsulated everything that makes this series great. The loss of Hershel’s farm and the revelation that everyone is infected were moments that left an indelible mark on fans.

Each of these episodes not only marked the end of a season, but also opened a new chapter in the constant fight for survival in the world of The Walking Dead. From brutal confrontations to moments of introspection and sacrifice, these endings have defined an era in television and left fans always wanting more.