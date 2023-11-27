With 5G coverage advancing unstoppably in Spain, more and more operators are offering their customers the possibility of connecting to latest generation mobile networks. And we are not only talking about premium brands such as Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and Yoigo, but also their little brothers.

O2, Jazztel, Lowi and Pepephone have already enjoyed this technology for some time, and Simyo has confirmed its arrival for January. And the rest? Finetwork is already negotiating it and Digi has just welcomed it by surprise.

Yes, as you read it. If you have a Digi mobile line and a 5G mobile, it is very likely that from today it will appear the 5G icon on top. Of course, as long as you are in an area with Movistar 5G coverage.

5G has finally arrived at Digi

According to ADSLZone and we have been able to confirm from Xataka, there are several Digi mobile clients who have already begun to see the 5G icon on their phones. Curiously, there has been no official announcement from the Romanian operator, but everything indicates that, at last, it has fulfilled one of its pending tasks.





If you have a mobile line with Digi, you can check it yourself. To do this, yes, you must have a mobile phone compatible with 5G and be in an area with 5G coverage from Movistar, which is the one who provides the mobile network to Digi. According to Movistar, its 5G currently reaches 85% of the population.

You don’t have to request it or change your SIM, just check that you have 5G activated in your phone’s mobile network settings:

On iOS: Settings > Mobile data > Options > Voice and data > Automatic 5G.

An Android (may vary by manufacturer): Settings > Settings > Network and Internet > Mobile network > Preferred network type > 5G.





Digi 5G on an iPhone (left) and an Android phone (right)

Although there is no official confirmation, everything indicates that, as is happening at O2, Movistar will provide Digi access to your 5G or 5G NSAbut access to its 5G SA (commercially known as 5G+), will be reserved for Movistar customers.

From Xataka, we have tried to contact Digi to confirm if 5G will be available in all its mobile rates. We have also asked Movistar if the activation of 5G for Digi customers is definitive or just a test. We will update the article when we have your answers.

