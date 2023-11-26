November 25, 2023

Official: Luca Marini will leave the Mooney VR46 Racing Team at the end of the season

Mooney VR46 and Luca Marini officially part ways. The Tavullia team, in fact, has announced that Valentino Rossi’s brother will leave the Scuderia, after six seasons, to most likely become the new Honda HRC rider, replacing Marc Marquez.

“Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Luca Marini announce, after six seasons of shared goals, that they will not continue together in the 2024 season. In agreement, for both parties, the time has come to pursue ambitious objectives and results following different paths. The entire management, the team and the people involved in the project wish Luca the best for his future.

Having joined the Moto2 Team at the end of 2017, Luca has achieved his most prestigious goals within this family. First podium in the Moto2 World Championship (German GP ed.) in 2018 and first seal in the middle class in the same year (Malaysian GP 2018 – 6 victories in total in Moto2 ed.). Best overall result in the 2020 Championship when he is in contention for the Moto2 World title until the last race (final P2 ed.). Among the most significant moments, it should be remembered that Luca was the first rider to have brought the VR46 brand to MotoGP aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP in 2021.

In the last two seasons (2022 – 2023 ed.), he was the protagonist and fulcrum of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team project, built around him to become among the most competitive drivers in the Top class. He scored two pole positions, 4 podiums in the Sprint and two podiums in the Sunday race” this is the press release issued by the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

To the team’s official channels, Marini himself wanted to send a heartfelt message of thanks: “I spent most of my world championship career in this team. We grew a lot together and we achieved a lot of satisfaction. This will be my last race with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. I thought a lot before making this decision. I leave behind a fantastic team that contributed to my sporting growth and knowledge of the technical aspects and complexity of this sport. It’s time to embrace my new path with enthusiasm, without denying what has been, but with eyes focused on the future”.

VR46 team director Alessio “Uccio” Salucci also expressed his opinion on the farewell of the centaur born in 1997: “I really saw Luca grow, since he was a child, then from a sporting point of view I had the pleasure of seeing him become one of the strongest drivers in the MotoGP. I am happy to have shared six wonderful seasons with him, from his first satisfactions in Moto2 to his debut and first successes in the Top Class. He is a professional with few equals, a technician, a true enthusiast before being a rider and a great worker. We are very sorry to let him go, he will be a really tough opponent in the future, but an opportunity of this type is really too important not to take it and I wish him, together with the whole team, the very best of luck.”