Three stories, three voices, those of Enrico, Franca and Gabriella – who after the diagnosis of oncohematological pathology received Car-T therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapies) – are protagonists in ‘The Road ahead’, the podcast Chora Media, available from today on the main audio platforms (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Spreaker, Google Podcasts) promoted by Gilead Sciences, a company that believed in and made these new therapies available. The experience of the disease – explains a note – is told as a personal journey, a unique path that varies greatly from protagonist to protagonist in which, however, all listeners can find deep connections and fragments of themselves.

Carolina Di Domenico returns to guide the story by welcoming, in an authentic and empathetic space, the thoughts and words of the protagonists in three episodes of approximately 25 minutes each. The second and new season explores the path that these people took from a difficult diagnosis to receive up to the meeting with the doctor and the facility where they were treated with Car-T therapies to return to imagining and planning a path, a full and happy life path.

“The diagnosis – remembers Franca – was a very hard blow, I couldn’t believe that it was happening to me, a diagnosis of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Everyone was close to me, but I immediately understood that I would have to do it on my own and that no one would be able to fight this kind of battle in my place.” In the obstacle course that, after the diagnosis, the protagonists faced between ineffective and tiring therapeutic paths, in some cases the transplant, in a state of fear due to the constant uncertainty about the future emerges, from their voices, as the T were a turning point.

“Car-T therapies – explains Prassede Salutari, head of the acute leukemia and myelodysplasia clinic, Spirito Santo civil hospital in Pescara – represent a real revolution for the treatment of oncohematological tumors and offer an opportunity for an ever-increasing number of patients. They use specific immune cells (T lymphocytes), which are extracted from a patient’s blood sample, genetically modified and grown in the laboratory (‘engineered’) to then be re-infused into the patient to activate the immune system’s response against the disease . It is important to make people understand the enormous potential that CAR-Ts represent – she adds – because they open up treatment prospects that were previously closed to some patients. It is a revolutionary therapy that is bringing surprising and I would even say exciting results after listening to the voices of people who have benefited from it.”

Through their voices, Enrico, Franca and Gabriella testify to what it means and what it means to face a serious oncohaematological pathology, and how, however, there is the possibility of being treated with advanced therapies, and therefore having the hope of a full future because it is free from disease. “Listening to this podcast – says Gemma Saccomanni, Senior Director Public Affairs of Gilead Sciences – fills with meaning all the hours we dedicate to our work. We are proud, as a company, to be protagonists of the therapeutic revolution that Car-Ts represent. The voices of Enrico, Franca and Gabriella therefore push us not to stop and continue on a path of which we are now protagonists in Italy and in the world”.