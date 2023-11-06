On Saturday, a group of journalists working for important Western media, especially US ones, were escorted by the Israeli army into the Gaza Strip to briefly visit some positions occupied by Israel as part of the ongoing ground invasion of the Strip for a week now.

The visit lasted about four hours and covered some positions controlled by the 401st brigade of the Israeli army. It is not clear exactly where it happened: the escorted journalists were unable to divulge precise information for security reasons. Journalist Ian Pannell of ABC News, who was part of the group, explained that the post was located on the northern outskirts of Gaza city, about 5 kilometers from the Israeli border.

It was the first time that the Israeli army allowed some journalists to enter the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, that is, for about a month. And it did so by imposing very stringent conditions on them: CNN reported that all media had to submit reports shot inside the Strip to the Israeli army and receive a form of approval. The New York Times wrote that it had agreed with the Israeli army not to film the interior of the vehicle with which the journalists were brought into the Strip, nor some elements of the landscape that could reveal the exact position of the soldiers ( However, the Times specified that it had not submitted the text of the article it obtained from the visit to the army).

The images shot during the visit don’t actually show much, also for these reasons: you can see several soldiers stationed behind walls, or preparing a meal, and in the background of the various videos you can hear the sounds of gunshots. However, the descriptions of what the journalists saw around them are richer in detail.

CNN’s @FareedZakaria on journalists who have embedded with the IDF in Gaza: “As a condition to enter Gaza under IDF air support, outlets have to submit all materials and footage to the Israeli military for review prior to publication. CNN has agreed to these terms….” pic.twitter.com/r4GGPiCtmJ — Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) November 5, 2023

«Less than a month ago the coast north of Gaza city was a seaside resort dotted with seaside resorts and hotels. Now it has become a huge Israeli army base,” wrote Ronen Bergman of the New York Times. «Long lines of soldiers march south along the road, raising plumes of dust into the air. In the dunes east of the road, tanks and heavy vehicles dominate the view, all the way to the horizon. Many buildings are destroyed, and their walls are riddled with bullets. The Palestinian inhabitants fled south, leaving the coast to Israeli soldiers and some stray dogs and cats.”

“Ahead of us we saw total devastation: one after another, buildings shattered and blackened by bombing,” ABC News’ Pannell said. The Israeli army is using some of these buildings as bases. «Some soldiers eat field rations on a wooden table on a terrace. Others are crouching in a defensive position and watching over nearby buildings from holes in the wall of a half-destroyed villa,” wrote Anshel Pfeffer, who reported what he saw in the Times of London and Haaretz.

“For the first time since this war began, we go into Gaza. Embedded with troops from Israel’s 401st Armored Brigade for a few hours—the first time they’ve taken journalists into the war zone.”@IanPannell reports on the conditions inside Gaza: https://t.co/c0aDEwLFDm pic.twitter.com/ZMraaJxgWk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 5, 2023

For days now, the Israeli army has attacked the northern and southern outskirts of the city of Gaza, in order to surround the entire city and separate it from the southern part of the Strip, the one towards which it invited Palestinian civilians to move. In fact, the Israeli army claims that the main forces of Hamas are concentrating mainly in Gaza, and mostly in the long network of underground tunnels managed by Hamas. An army spokesman said on Sunday that the Strip is currently effectively divided in two.

“We barely see the terrorists,” an Israeli major from the 401 brigade explained to Haaretz, referring to the Hamas militiamen: “they stay underground and only come out to ambush us. We have already found several tunnel exits: when this happens we call the specialized Yahalom unit, which blows them up.”

“We know that the hostages, most of them, are inside Gaza City…inside the tunnels underneath the city.” Embedded with the IDF inside Gaza as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants. pic.twitter.com/O7gxK64AWB — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 4, 2023

The fact that clashes with Palestinian militiamen continue in the area visited by the journalists has posed some risk to the safety of journalists. «Immediately after the group of journalists entered the Strip through a hole in the border fence, a mortar landed near the vehicle that was transporting them south», Bergman wrote in the New York Times: «A few minutes later a mine was exploded as the vehicle passed us, creating a fireball and sending sand into the air. Other mortar shells hit a point close to where the journalists were, closer to the front line.”

In the hours following the publication of these reports and articles, the opportunity of the visit was discussed, as often happens when journalists in a war context agree to be escorted by one of the two parties involved. The best-known risk of this practice, called embedded journalism, is that of overwhelming the story on the perspective of the party who accompanies the journalists to the front and guarantees their safety.

In the case of Saturday’s visit, some Palestinian journalists and activists highly criticized the Western media’s choice to send journalists following the Israeli army. Laila Al Arian, an American journalist of Palestinian origins who works for Al Jazeera, defined «propaganda» services that must be approved by the Israeli army before being broadcast.