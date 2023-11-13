Vinotinto will be the first national team on the planet to offer fans a virtual reality experience. The debut is scheduled for the match against Ecuador at the Monumental in Maturín

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup began in September, but in Venezuela there is great excitement and anticipation to reach the first ever World Cup pass. Furthermore, the good start and recent performances have sparked great demand for Vinotinto, which will have a technological innovation for its fans against Ecuador.

On November 16, Venezuelans and Ecuadorians will meet for the fifth day of the qualifying round at the Monumental stadium in Maturín, located in the homonymous capital city of the state of Monagas. The venue has a capacity of 52 thousand spectators and, in addition to being sold out, it is expected that many will be left without tickets for the match against La Tri. How will they be managed? Giant screens in other stadiums, such as the Monumental Simón Bolívar in Caracas, and virtual reality!

The implementation of virtual reality for the match against Ecuador

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) started the month of November with a bang, and last Tuesday held a press conference in which it announced, among other initiatives, that Vinotinto will become the first national team on the planet to offer a virtual reality experienceper i supporter.

Promoted by the VR IN SITU company, this project will allow people equipped with virtual reality viewers to be present at the stadium from their own home. Yes, from afar, but with the vision and ambient noise of the sports spectacle.

This experience will begin in Venezuela and against Ecuador, for around 500 fans who will register in advance. Diego Cristaldo, marketing and commercial director of the Federación Venezolana de Fútbol, ​​said this was “an important step to allow Venezuelan fans to enjoy a new way of watching football”. “We will have up to 500 seats – explained the manager –so that people can enjoy the 90 minutes of the match in an innovative way and have an 11K experience”.

The selection led by coach Fernando Batista is in fourth place in the table, with seven points, the same points and the same goal difference as Uruguay and Brazil. For this reason, several spaces have been set up to watch the match against Ecuador, who are in sixth place with four points.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

November 13, 2023 (changed November 13, 2023 | 07:06)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED