One of the novelties of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will be the introduction of the Virtual Safety Car regime.

While awaiting any communications from the FIA ​​World Council on 6 December, in a technical bulletin published last night by the Endurance Commission dated 9 November, article 14.7 is added to the Sporting Regulations, which will be applied from next year.

This is an implementation of the race neutralization regime for safety reasons, which until now included Full Course Yellow and Safety Car, naturally at the discretion of the Race Director based on the needs and interventions to be carried out on the track.

“The Race Director may declare a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period if he deems it necessary for safety reasons. Each VSC period will be systematically followed by a Safety Car procedure. The Virtual Safety Car is a tool intended to guarantee the interventions on the track in the event of an accident”, we read in the explanation of the official document.

“It can be used for an approximate duration of 2 laps before the Safety Car (SC) is deployed. The Safety Car will be activated immediately by the Race Director.”

“At the discretion of the Race Director, if the nature of the accident on the track is incompatible with its deployment or when the cars are grouped together, the Safety Car may be deployed directly without the prior deployment of the VSC.”

“Once the writing ‘VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR’ is displayed on the monitors, the cars must slow down to 80.00 km/h, proceed in single file, and maintain the distance that separates them from the car in front and the one behind” .

“Overtaking under VSC is strictly prohibited unless a car slows down due to an obvious problem. When the VSC procedure is activated, all marshals’ stations display waving yellow flags and VSC signs for the duration of the procedure “.

“Double yellow flags will be waved at the marshals’ stations preceding the accident (or accidents). Drivers must therefore follow the instructions of the Race Director or, if applicable, the track marshals in the affected areas.”

“Any car that is proceeding slowly for no reason, is irregular or is deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers at any time when VSC is used, will be reported to the Stewards. This applies whether the car is on the track, at the entrance to the pits or in the pit exit lane.”

Photo by: Paul Foster

Safety Car

Article 14.7.1 is followed by 14.7.2 and 14.7.3, which concern entry into the pit lane and the end of the VSC regime.

In the first case, those who enter the pit lane will be able to overtake the other cars only after Line 1 of the Safety Car, while those who leave it can only do so up to Line 2. In both zones the speed limit imposed is 80km/ h.

In the second case, however, when the time comes the SC sign will be displayed at the end of the VSC procedure and all the cars will not have the obligation to proceed at 80km/h, but will have to follow the safety vehicle, which will enter the track waiting the leader of the race.

FIA WEC – Bulletin on the Virtual Safety Car

