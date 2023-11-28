Last week’s violent protests in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, were quite surprising: they were incited and led by hundreds of far-right and anti-immigration activists, in a country considered one of the most tolerant and open to migrants within the European Union. The protests began after a person stabbed four people in the center of Dublin on Friday last week, and spread when there was talk on social networks of a terrorist attack committed by a foreign person: in reality at the moment his identities and nationalities are not public and police have expressed grave doubts as to whether the attack had an ideological or religious motivation.

The major clashes with the police have made it clear how much the perception among many Irish people has grown that foreigners are responsible for an increase in crime and other problems, a perception which at least until last week had been the subject of sporadic protests and mostly peaceful demonstrations.

The stabbing that sparked the protests took place around lunchtime last Thursday, in front of a primary school in Parnell Square, in central Dublin. The people stabbed were two girls aged 5 and 6, a 5-year-old boy and a woman of around 30 years old: the woman and one of the girls are currently hospitalized. The man suspected of having carried out the attack, injured, has been arrested: he is believed to be an Irish citizen, perhaps of foreign origins.

The protests began on the night between Thursday and Friday, when hundreds of people stormed the center, with anti-immigration slogans and chants: there were major clashes with the police, throwing bottles, broken windows, fireworks and burning vehicles. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that around 500 people participated in the protest and 34 were arrested: they are now accused of various crimes against public order and some thefts.

The protest in central Dublin had been incited in the previous hours by various accounts on social media and online groups, some of which were openly racist and xenophobic, with very explicit calls for violence. Among the most circulated content online are a series of messages that appeared in a chat called Kill All Immigrants, in which members were invited to protest by killing “every fucking gypsy, foreigner, anyone”. In the hours following the protest, the police attributed responsibility for the riots and the spread of fake news to “a faction of deranged far-right hooligans”.

The protests did not actually affect foreign people, and mostly led to the destruction of shops and the burning of cars and vehicles. At the same time, the clashes have caused strong concerns among communities of foreigners living in Dublin and the rest of Ireland. The Muslim Sisters of Eire, an organization of Irish and Muslim women, has suspended the distribution of food for homeless people, one of its main activities. The Algerian embassy (one of the hypotheses about the suspect in the stabbing is that he is of Algerian origin) has instead invited Algerian citizens residing in Ireland not to leave their homes to avoid violence.

Last week’s anti-immigration protests are a relative novelty for Ireland, which is a country historically rather tolerant of migrants and where in recent years anti-immigration sentiment has expressed itself in a less evident way and so far in peaceful, sporadic forms and rather limited.

The Irish have a history of systematic emigration that is quite unique in contemporary history, which has also been accompanied by a relatively recent history of discrimination and humiliation, which has made the Irish population quite sensitive on the issue. To date, one fifth of the total Irish population was born outside Ireland: despite this, and unlike many other European countries, immigration has so far never become a particularly divisive issue in Irish domestic politics. This is also why Ireland is traditionally seen as somewhat of an exception, and the Irish have earned the reputation of being a “naturally welcoming” people.

This attitude can be seen both in popular culture (a famous Gaelic saying, very present in Ireland, is céad míle fáilte, which means “a hundred thousand times welcome”) and in surveys: Ireland is almost always in the rankings of the most welcoming and best countries integrated into the European Union.

In recent years, however, things have started to change: groups of far-right activists have started to exploit immigration more and more frequently to present it as the main cause of many problems linked above all to the increase in the cost of living and the housing crisis, a a problem that affects thousands of people in Ireland. Peaceful protests against reception centers, whether existing or about to be built, are quite frequent, and in 2019 a hotel in County Leitrim, in the north of Ireland, which was on the list to host asylum seekers was set on fire twice.

Anti-immigration activists have also exploited court cases involving foreigners to create alarmism and present immigration as a security threat: a recent case was the conviction in 2022 of a Slovakian man, Jozef Puska, accused of having killed a teacher, Ashling Murphy. Ireland’s police chief, Drew Harris, told the Guardian that he believes the far right and its radicalization pose a danger to Irish society and that he assumes there will be more violent protests like last week’s.

Last week’s protests were also harshly condemned by much of the Irish public, and a fundraiser organized for a foreign man, a Brazilian citizen, Caio Benicio, who last Thursday stopped the attacker who stabbed the four people in front of the elementary school. The fundraiser, entitled “Pay a beer to Caio Benicio”, has already raised over 300 thousand euros.

