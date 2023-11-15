The 2024 edition of Vespa World Days will be held this year from 18 to 21 April in Pontedera, a place that in the spring of 1946 gave birth to the famous scooter which over the years has become the most famous and loved in the world. The 2024 edition will also be an opportunity to celebrate 140 years since the foundation of Piaggioborn in 1884, ei 100 years since the opening of the Pontedera factory.

The heart of the party will be the Vespa Village, which will host numerous activities dedicated to the Vespa people, including the awards ceremony Vespa Trophy, trophy dedicated to those who reach Pontedera riding their beloved Vespa, collecting the passage stamps at the various checkpoints and the Elegance competition.

The buses will then depart from the Village tourist excursions through museums, natural beauty and food and wine experiences that will give emotions to the Vespa enthusiasts present. Also from Pontedera, the race will begin on the morning of Saturday 20 April grande paratha in which thousands of Vespa enthusiasts, riding Vespas of every era, will parade in procession through the streets of the city. The desire of the Vespa Clubs to meet in a large gathering to celebrate their passion originated in 1954with the big one International meeting in Paris. Pontedera will therefore mark the 70th anniversary of the birth of the Vespa World Days, which took on this name starting from the 2007 edition, held in San Marino.