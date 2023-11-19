The meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping last Wednesday in San Francisco (USA) sought to relax the tension that the two superpowers have held for more than five years. The markedly friendly photographs published by the media invite us to accept that this summit has reached its goalbut, in reality, they only reached agreements on some of the issues they addressed, such as the fight against fentanyl or the resumption of communication in the military sphere.

In others, among which we can highlight the discussion of the current status of Taiwan or the US strategy regarding the sale of its semiconductor technologies to Chinese companies, the differences between both countries seem to continue to be irreconcilable. Precisely in this last area, that of chips, the position that the US Government maintains towards China is extraordinarily harsh. And, curiously, right now their best asset is not an American product; It is a machine from the Netherlands.

The most advanced lithography equipment on the planet is now ready. And the US controls it

The Dutch company ASML, the largest manufacturer of lithography equipment on the planet, is, along with NVIDIA, the other major affected by the US sanctions that came into force on November 16. And from now on it will not be able to deliver to its Chinese clients any of the deep ultraviolet lithography (UVP) machines that until now I could sell them, such as the TwinScan NXT:1980Di lithography unit. This machine is not as advanced as the extreme ultraviolet equipment that ASML produces, but, as SMIC has shown, it can be used to make cutting-edge chips.

ASML plans to deliver its first high-aperture UVE lithography equipment to one of its clients before the end of this year

In any case, this is no longer the most sophisticated photolithography equipment that this company has. And, as we explained to you at the beginning of September, ASML plans to deliver its first high-aperture EUV lithography equipment (EUV High-NA) to one of its clients before the end of this year. It has been confirmed by Peter Wennink, the general director of the Netherlands company, so it is reliable information.

What has not been revealed is the name of ASML’s client and the destination of this first second-generation EUV lithography equipment, but we can be reasonably sure. What is Intel about?. And also that this machine will end up in one of the plants run by the company run by Pat Gelsinger in the US or Israel. Intel plans to have its 18A (1.8nm) lithography node ready during the second half of next year, and it needs this machine to meet its schedule.

Each high-aperture EUV lithography machine will cost approximately $300 million (double that of a first-generation EUV machine). Canon already has a much cheaper nanoimprint lithography (NIL) machine ready with which it is theoretically possible to manufacture 2nm integrated circuits, but on paper it is not as advanced as ASML’s High-NA equipment.

China is developing its own EUV lithography machine, but it is very unlikely that it will be able to have a second-generation equipment similar to what ASML already has prepared in a moderate time frame. In the best case scenario, I may be able to fine-tune it over the next decade, which gives the US a very important advantage regarding semiconductors. This is your best weapon if we stick to this indisputably strategic industry.

Cover image: ASML

