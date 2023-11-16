On Wednesday the United States Senate approved the provisional plan to avoid the shutdown, i.e. the partial closure of the federal government’s activities, after the measure had already passed the House on Tuesday.

The approval by the House was rather complicated, and was the result of a compromise discussed for a long time between Democrats and Republicans (the latter have the majority in the House). Approval by the Senate, where the Democrats have the majority, was taken for granted and was much simpler. Now to come into force the measure must be signed by President Joe Biden.

The plan – which extends funding to the US government until January 19th, to cover various federal administration services that would otherwise have been interrupted – was necessary because the terms of another measure approved at the beginning of October would expire on November 17th after an agreement between Democrats and Republicans mediated by the then speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy. That October plan was opposed by the most radical wing of his party, who a few days later gave him a no-confidence vote. At the end of October, and after much internal debate, Mike Johnson was elected in his place and brokered the new plan. However, the plan is a temporary measure and in January Democrats and Republicans will have to return to discussing a funding rule for all of 2024.

