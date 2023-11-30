loading…

US President Joe Biden meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON – The administration of United States President Joe Biden is reportedly seeking to resolve the crisis in Gaza similar to the one President Ronald Reagan applied to Israel during the 1982 siege of Beirut.

Reagan pressured then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin to stop bombing the Lebanese capital.

The US-mediated ceasefire involved the relocation of thousands of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) fighters from Lebanon to other countries.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (29/11/2023) that Washington was discussing a similar arrangement for Gaza with Israel.

Under the proposal, thousands of Palestinian Hamas fighters would be allowed to leave the besieged enclave.

The newspaper did not directly link the idea to the US, calling it part of “developments in Israeli and American talks about who will rule Gaza” after the war ends.

Forced expulsions will weaken Hamas’ power base in the Gaza region. The viability of the idea remains in question, according to the report.

“I don’t see them as rational as the PLO,” an Israeli official told the WSJ. “This is a more religious and jihadist organization connected to Iranian ideas.”

Israel reportedly helped Hamas gain power, seeing it as a useful counterbalance to the PLO and its political wing Fatah, which currently controls the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank.