The United States House of Representatives has approved a provisional plan to avoid the shutdown, i.e. the partial closure of the federal government’s activities. The plan was approved following an agreement between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter having the majority in the Chamber: in the end 336 voted in favour, with 95 against. Now the plan will also have to be approved by the Senate, where instead the majority is Democrats: the leaders of both parties have already made it known that they will vote in favor.

The plan extends funding to the US government until January 19, to cover various federal administration expenses that would otherwise have been stopped, but does not contain additional aid to support Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, as the US government initially wanted. Democrats.

The new plan was necessary because on November 17 the terms of another measure approved at the beginning of October would expire after a complicated agreement between Democrats and Republicans mediated by the then speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, which was opposed by the the most radical wing of his party, which a few days later had rejected him. At the end of October, and after many internal debates, Mike Johnson was elected in his place.

– Read also: Who is Mike Johnson, new speaker of the United States House