The US House has admonished Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for some statements against Israel, with a “motion of censure”, a sanction that in the House rules is only less serious than expulsion. Tlaib, who is the only United States parliamentarian of Palestinian origins, has always expressed positions very close to the Palestinian cause and against Israel. According to the motion you spread false information, defended terrorism and supported the “destruction of the state of Israel”.

Among Tlaib’s statements cited by the motion are the reference to Israel as an apartheid country and the slogan “from the river to the sea”, used to support the establishment of a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea , without envisaging an Israeli state, which some consider anti-Semitic (Tlaib did not personally utter this slogan, but shared a video in which it is chanted by pro-Palestine protesters). Tlaib defended herself by claiming that her criticisms were always aimed at the Israeli state and never at the Jewish population.

The motion was also voted by 22 Democratic deputies, a fact considered by many as a sign of the divisions within the party regarding the behavior to be adopted on the conflict between Israel and Hamas: the more left wing of the party is increasingly insistently calling for a ceasefire the fire, while many parliamentarians staunchly support Israel. “Motions of censure” are serious measures that have historically been used rather rarely, and which have only been adopted more frequently in recent years.

– Read also: Antony Blinken has already made the rounds twice