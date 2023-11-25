Change of scenery in the ocean. The US sees its hitherto firm dominance loosen on one of the most strategic fronts, the submarine. Thanks to models such as those of the Virginia or Ohio class, the United States has managed to maintain control under the waters for years that, among other things, allowed it to look calmly at China. The equation was simple to solve, both for the commanders in Washington and Beijing: the American ships were silent and difficult to track for the Chinese, who were in turn condemned to use noisy ships.

It’s not like that. Or not so much anymore, at least. Beijing’s advances in underwater technology have redrawn that scenario to the point that there are already those who maintain that the era of US dominance over China is coming to an end.

The end of an era in the oceans? Over the past few months, and even years, China has dropped quite a few pieces of news that demonstrate the advancements it has made in underwater technology. And its value is so important that The Wall Street Journal has dedicated an analysis to it with a clarifying title: “The era of total dominance of US submarines over China is coming to an end.”

The premise of the New York media is simple: perhaps China has not yet caught up with the US in submarine technology nor will it do so soon, but its most recent advances have reduced the gap between both powers. And TWSJ is not the only one to point in that direction. Asia Times talks about a US that “gives advantage” to China and the Russian agency Sputnik about how advances in the Asian power “challenge the supremacy” of the US Navy.

Even Global Times, a media linked to the Chinese Communist Party, has dedicated an article to the gap between both countries in underwater technology, although from the premise that the US’s fears stem from its “hegemonic mentality.”





See more and show less. That would be a summary of part of what China has achieved in underwater technology. The nation is developing a Type 096 underground ballistic missile nuclear submarine (SSBN) that will make it more difficult for Western navies to track its ships. What does that mean? A challenge for the US and its allies when it comes to tracking the new Chinese submersibles. “096 will be more numerous, more stealthy and will have a broader range, which forces us to rethink US capabilities,” warns Emma Salisbury of the Council on Geostrategy in Newsweek.

In addition to avoiding tracking, China wants to strengthen its own ability to detect enemy submersibles. For this, an ambitious project called the “Great Underwater Wall” is being deployed in the South China Sea with ships, bases and drones. Its purpose: to reinforce surveillance. TWSJ points out how its underwater sensor networks around the coast will also provide it with greater capacity to locate enemy submarines and remembers that the Chinese army has planes and helicopters capable of capturing information from sonar.

Pulling out naval muscle. Not everything is theory, nor advertisements. In May 2022, satellite images circulated showing how China was building a new nuclear submersible, a larger model and equipped with a more advanced propulsion system than the Type 93 (Shang Class) ships, as the South China Morning Post reported at the time. The photos showed a submarine at the Huludao shipyard and sparked speculation, including claims that the country wants to incorporate a nuclear ship with a vertical launch system.

Over the past few months, China has also flexed its naval muscles. In August, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) organized an “anti-submarine exercise” that lasted more than 40 hours and deployed more than a dozen patrol aircraft groups to the South China Sea.

“The tactical skills and capabilities of the crews were examined and the Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft carried out the search, identification, attack and tracking of submersibles,” the Global Times stated. At the end of 2022, Beijing had already carried out joint naval exercises with Moscow about 500 kilometers north of Taiwan with the mobilization of submarines.









Technology, key. Chinese researchers have also made progress in the study of pump-jet propulsion systems that, among other issues, make it possible to significantly reduce the telltale vibrations of submarines or technology that helps them do the opposite with their enemies: locate submerged ships with help of an ultrasensitive magnetic detector. TWSJ also fears that a rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing over the war in Ukraine will help the latter gain access to the advanced technological development of the Russians, which has made possible the powerful Belgorod submersible, with nuclear capability. At the moment he specifies that there are no “clear indications” that a transfer of this type has occurred.

What experts do warn about is the importance of the submarine naval force in the event of a supposed confrontation between the US and China. An article published a few months ago by the US Naval Institute pointed out along these lines, which warned: “China’s naval modernization has been notable for its scope and success. The only curious and constant exception has been high-capacity nuclear submarines.” Other experts, such as Jerry Hendrix, former member of the Defense Program, have warned of the end of “the era of naval dominance” of the United States.

The US position. Just because China has taken steps forward and narrowed the gap with the US does not mean that both powers are on par. In its analysis, TWSJ recalls that the development of submarines is a slow and complicated process and that the current US Virginia and Columbia class attack models are “a generation ahead” of China in crucial aspects, but the new scenario also highlights the US’s shortcomings in its own fleet.

An article published a month ago on the US Naval Institute website already pointed out that the AUKUS alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia for the Indo-Pacific will cause the inventory of attack ships to decrease in the mid-2030s, which means that “The Navy will still fall short of its goal of 66 attack submarines in the fleet.” “The US industrial base builds about 1.2 attack submarines a year, below the rate of two a year that the Navy has been purchasing submarines for a decade,” he concludes.

