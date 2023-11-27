The development of AI models continues without there being a clear and universal regulation on how to carry out this process. In recent weeks we are seeing agreements and recommendations established by a group of nations arrive, but which again are not agreed upon by a large majority. Spain, by the way, is being left out in all of them.

Opposed postures. The positions of the European Union and the United States have been different from the beginning. The EU’s draft AI Act is more restrictive, while the US vision has always been more lax in the measures to be taken. Among them, yes, there have been alternatives like Japan that seemed to have a future.

The G7 proposes its regulation for Europe (without Spain). Just a week ago we learned about how an agreement reached by the G7 proposed a code of conduct for the development of AI models. This initiative did not involve the creation of specific laws nor did it advocate sanctions unless violations of that code occurred. In those decisions, by the way, Spain was not included.

18 countries create their guidelines for AI (without Spain again). Today we learned that the United States and Great Britain lead the list of 18 countries that have joined together to propose the so-called “Guidelines for the safe development of AI systems.” The document is signed by security and cybersecurity agencies such as the NSA (USA), the FBI (USA), the NCSC (United Kingdom), the ANSSI (France), the BSI (Germany), the ACN (Italy) and other organizations from different countries such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Australia, Chile, Israel, Nigeria or Singapore. Spain, once again is not among the participants.

Guidelines, not regulation. This document is, according to those responsible, the first international agreement to keep AI safe from toxic actors and promotes the development of “safe by design” AI systems. In its 20 pages, the 18 countries have agreed to indicate that companies that design and use AI need to develop and implement it in a way that keeps customers and the general public safe from misuse.

Good intentions. It is therefore more of an agreement of good intentions that is relevant for the agencies involved. Jen Easterly, director of CISA in the US, explained that “this is the first time we have seen a statement that these capabilities should not just focus on cool features and how quickly we can get them to market or how we can compete to lower costs,” but rather they represent “an agreement that the most important thing to do in the design phase is safety.”

But it has many gaps. That recommendation seems obvious and is certainly relevant, but the document does not address other topics such as the appropriate uses of AI or how the data with which these models are trained are collected and where they come from.

Many recommendations, zero regulation. The problem with all these agreements is that a priori they will not give rise to a series of global laws that regulate the development and use of AI models. Each country continues to do its own thing but there is no universal agreement and we only see recommendations of good practices. In the European Union, the AI ​​Act is the initiative that comes closest to this objective, and in fact Spain raised its implementation as one of the key challenges during its recently inaugurated presidency of the Council of the EU.

Image | Jason Leung

In Xataka | Spain is left without Copilot for Windows 11: EU regulation slows its deployment in Europe