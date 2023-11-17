Applied Materials is not a company as well known as the Dutch ASML or the Japanese Tokyo Electron, Canon or Nikon, but it is the largest and most important manufacturer of integrated circuit production equipment in the United States. Its main offices reside in Santa Clara (California), although its market It is not limited only to your country of origin; sells its chip manufacturing equipment all over the planet. And yes, just like for ASML, Canon or Tokyo Electron, the Chinese market supports a very important part of their business.

The current geostrategic situation in which tension between the US and China is imposed is not foreign to this American company. In fact, he just got himself into quite a bit of trouble. One who can put her on the ropes. The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation to determine whether Applied Materials has delivered equipment prohibited by current US regulations to the Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC.

The US Administration may compromise the future of Applied Materials

The Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC has been under scrutiny by the United States since the Administration of this country decided to include it in the list of companies to which its sanctions are directed, in December 2020. Even so, the surveillance to which the United States Government is subduing this company It is now much larger because SMIC is responsible, together with Huawei, for the manufacturing of the Kirin 9000S SoC with 7 nm lithography installed in the Mate 60 Pro smartphone.

Applied Materials runs the risk of having to face an exemplary sanction imposed by the US Administration

It is evident that in the current circumstances the US Administration is not going to pass a single sentence to SMIC, and if it is finally confirmed that Applied Materials has committed any irregularity, the latter company will most likely face an exemplary sanction imposed by the US Administration. . Be that as it may, the outlook looks bad for Applied Materials. And it looks bad because the Department of Justice suspects that he has delivered advanced integrated circuit manufacturing equipment to SMIC by sending it through South Korea.

The incorporation of SMIC to the list of companies subject to US prohibitions forces any company that uses US technologies and wants to sell its products to apply for an export license which will subsequently be evaluated by the Department of Commerce. The suspicions that fall on Applied Materials are serious because the Department of Justice believes that it sent prohibited chip manufacturing equipment to SMIC after this Chinese company was included in the list of companies subject to US sanctions.

According to SCMP, the economic value of the equipment presumably prohibited by US Government sanctions that Applied Materials has sold to SMIC amounts to several hundred million dollars. But the most disturbing thing for this company is that as soon as it became known that the Department of Justice had initiated the investigation, its shares immediately fell 7.3%. If she were finally convicted, and the evidence handled by the Departments of Commerce and Justice seems to be solid, she will have a hard time. We will probably know how this new soap opera ends very soon.

