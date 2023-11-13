Quantum technologies are strategic for great powers. And they are now. We don’t talk about the future. The USA, China, Russia, Germany, Japan, France and England are just some of the countries that are already dedicating considerable resources to the development of their telecommunications and quantum computers. The Chinese Government has launched a five-year plan that will presumably cost $15 billion to give a definitive boost to its quantum communications.

The British Government has invested around €1.2 billion in quantum technologies since 2013 and plans to increase the resources it allocates to this area until they reach 2.4% of its gross domestic product. It is not clear how much money Russia has invested in this item, but the Government led by Vladimir Putin confirmed in 2020 the creation of a National Quantum Laboratory that seeks to support not only universities and institutions dedicated to research, but also to large corporations and startups.

Australia, Germany, France, India, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Spain and other developed countries have launched more or less ambitious initiatives that aim to prevent them from hanging up in this discipline of indisputable strategic value. However, it is important that we do not overlook that the development of quantum technologies does not remain outside the two large blocks with very different geostrategic interests that are being led by China and Russia on one side, and by the US and Europe on the other. other.

The US resumes its plan to maintain leadership in quantum technologies

Frank Lucas, the president of the US Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and Zoe Lofgren, who is the top Democratic Party official on this committee, have presented a bill to the US Congress that proposes reactivating the law linked to program of quantum initiatives signed by Donald Trump in 2018. In their text these two politicians express with absolute clarity their concern about the development that quantum technologies as a whole are experiencing in China and Russia.

For the US, the advance of telecommunications and quantum computers in China and Russia represents a threat

For the US, the advance in telecommunications and quantum computers that these two great rival powers are materializing represents a threat both from a strictly economic point of view and, above all, in the field of national security. “Quantum technologies are actively changing our scientific ecosystem, and we must be sure that we are at the forefront and that we continue to break down the barriers that come with the development of this discipline while maintaining leadership with our democratic values,” Lucas defends in his statement. of intentions.

To achieve its objective, this bill proposes several initiatives, although the most important are the collaboration of the US with its allies in the development of quantum technologies; the direct participation of NASA in research in this scientific discipline and the commercialization of more advanced quantum computers (it is evident that the US is only going to offer them to its allies). There is no doubt that the Administration led by Joe Biden will increase its economic investment in this item as long as, yes, this bill prospers. And in all probability given the current situation it will do so.

More information: US Committee on Science, Space and Technology

