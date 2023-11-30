The candle has burned out for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. The upcoming Grand Tour special is the very last.

We all know the story of the three British Top Gear gentlemen, after all, it has not been without discussion over the past eight years. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have immortalized themselves thanks to the completely revised Top Gear in 2002, to create perhaps the best car TV ever until 2015. Almost every car fanatic has probably seen an episode (and many many more), the cars used are immortal and the humor is timeless.

The Grand Tour

Thanks to an involuntary break with Jeremy Clarkson, Top Gear had to make a choice because Hammond and May sided with their colleague. They did this with a varying line-up of other TV personalities, but that has now been put on hold. Thanks to Freddie Flintoff’s accident, which had a huge impact, Top Gear’s recordings have come to a standstill.

The aforementioned gentlemen from the ‘old’ Top Gear have moved to Amazon to make “The Grand Tour”. That started just like Top Gear, but with a much larger budget and much less strong humor, after which the gentlemen came up with one big ‘special’ every so often, which they still do today. At least, they did.

“The next Grand Tour will be the last”

There will be a new Grand Tour special soon, we expect sometime around summer next year. This was recorded in Zimbabwe and, like the very early Top Gear Botswana special, focuses on three cars that are not necessarily in their element there (a Lancia Beta Montecarlo, a Ford Capri and a Triumph Stag). Filming there has already taken place, now the editing will turn it into a nice film.

And that will be the last. The Sun, BBC and The Independent, among others, stated that the three gentlemen are calling it quits after this special, confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson himself. They are no longer the youngest and have already had quite a career. Moreover, but this may be the opinion of the undersigned, The Grand Tour shows that the stretch has come to an end.

New line-up

The ending of The Grand Tour has not been confirmed. Amazon is rumored to be looking at “reinventing” the format with new presenters. If Top Gear has shown anything, it is that filling the shoes of Clarkson, Hammond and May is a tough, if not impossible, task. That is something for the future, for now the main thing is the end of The Grand Tour.

And now?

Clarkson recently confirmed that many health ailments are starting to bother him and the wild adventures that the gentlemen experience in these types of films do not really promote a peaceful final phase of life. Jeremy Clarkson will still appear in the Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, which focuses on Jeremy’s farm in the Cotswolds. So nice and close to home. James May also continues to create the Amazon series “James May: our man in…”, where May immerses herself in the cultures of Japan and Italy.

Richard Hammond also creates the series “Richard Hammond’s Workshop” on Discovery, and both Hammond and May also make videos for the YouTube channel DriveTribe. Since all this often takes place within the United Kingdom and often even at the home of men, this is a much easier way of appearing in the media. So you no longer have to expect them on Amazon.

