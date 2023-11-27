ByteDance is much more than TikTok. The Chinese company has opted for all types of sectors in an attempt to turn its star application into a ‘super app’. One of the bets was to create its own mobile video game platform. Without leaving aside the social aspect of the vertical video network, but opening the door to adding a ‘Games’ tab within the application in the future. But the plans have not gone as they expected.

You can’t reach everywhere. According to internal sources, ByteDance has made the decision to withdraw its commitment to video games. This implies, among other movements, that its Nuverse brand, focused on gaming, will be closed.

ByteDance’s goal was to rival Tencent, another Chinese giant it had set its sights on. However, they have already made the decision to restructure the video game part of the business and “focus on long-term growth areas.” That is, in what they know brings them benefits, such as TikTok itself.

Hundreds of layoffs and unfinished video games. This week, ByteDance employees working on these projects have received notice to stop working on games that will be released beyond next December, according to internal sources.

Even some games that were already ready could be paralyzed, in an attempt to cut off the funding dedicated to this sector. This decision will have an impact on hundreds of employees, many of whom found out this weekend that they are going to be laid off, according to Reuters. According to data from LatePost, Nuverse had about 3,000 employees in 2021.

Goodbye to mobile games. The change in strategy mainly affects Nuverse, but in principle ByteDance will continue to focus on casual games within TikTok.

Nuverse’s best-known game is ‘Marvel Snap’. But it is not the only video game studio in which ByteDance had invested. Since 2018, the Chinese company behind TikTok has invested in more than 11 gaming companies, including some like Moonton for which it invested more than $4 billion.

Moonton is responsible for the game ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’. A few weeks ago it was learned that ByteDance is in negotiations with investors from Saudi Arabia to sell this Shanghai studio.

Pico, ByteDance’s virtual reality, hasn’t worked either. Proof of the Chinese company’s ambition is Pico. We are talking about the rival glasses of the Meta Quest. At Xataka we have been testing successive versions and the result is very convincing. Unfortunately, Reuters also points out that ByteDance will divest Pico.

The virtual reality company, purchased by ByteDance in 2021, was valued at more than $1 billion. But it seems that the Chinese giant is not clear about how to fit this sector into its flagship product.

Image | Onur Binay

In Xataka | TikTok is such an overwhelming success that its creators have even managed to make its video editor viral: CapCut