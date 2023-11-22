Today in the Netherlands we are voting for early parliamentary elections after the government fell in July because it was unable to agree on a law to regulate immigration. The polls are open from 7.30am and will close at 9pm. In recent years the Netherlands has gone through various government crises and subsequent elections, but the outcomes of this one seem particularly unpredictable: the conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who had held the position continuously since 2010, he has not run for re-election and has said he will leave politics.

Rutte has always been seen as the only figure capable of managing one of Europe’s most fragmented political landscapes. His decision has made the outcome of these elections even more unpredictable: there are more than 20 candidate parties, none of which exceeds 20 percent of the vote in the polls. At the moment there are no clear alliances and there is a lot of uncertainty about who will succeed in taking Rutte’s place.

Keeping Dutch politics at bay is not for everyone. Its fragmentation reflects a very multifaceted society, in which one in four people has foreign origins, and in which there has never existed a religious faith observed by the majority of inhabitants (in 2021 more than 55 percent declared themselves atheist, less than 20 Catholic and even fewer Protestants). The electoral law also has its say. The lower house of the Netherlands has 150 seats which are allocated on a proportional basis. The threshold is practically non-existent and allows even very small parties to enter parliament (it is enough to get 0.67 percent of the votes: in Italy it is officially set at 3 percent, but in practice it is even higher).

Rutte’s last centre-right government was held together by a coalition that had taken seven months to form, the longest period in the history of the Netherlands, and was made up of four parties: the People’s Party for Freedom and Rutte’s Democracy (VVD), center-right, the centrist and pro-European D66 party, the liberal conservatives of Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the conservative Christian Union (CU) party. In July it fell because the parties were unable to agree on a law, promoted by Rutte, which should have significantly reduced the number of family members authorized to join refugees arriving in the Netherlands.

Previously Rutte had led four governments composed of three different coalitions in thirteen years. He was nicknamed “Teflon Mark” for his ability to keep political scandals from sticking to him, like the material that makes pans non-stick. In 2021, for example, he resigned following a scandal linked to family subsidies that were mistakenly requested back by the government, but he still won the elections and returned to head a new government a few months later.

26 parties presented themselves in these elections, 17 of which are already represented in parliament. It is assumed that none of them will be able to obtain more than 30 seats and that the next government will therefore have to be supported by a coalition of at least three parties. In addition to the VVD, Rutte’s centre-right party, attention is focusing on two parties and their leaders: the new centre-right and anti-establishment New Social Contract (NSC) party, founded in August by the former independent and long-time MP CDA member Pieter Omtzigt, and the electoral cartel between the Labor Party and the Green Left (PvdA-GL) led by Frans Timmermans, former vice-president of the European Commission.

Until a few days ago, Omtzigt’s party was first in the polls with 19 percent of the vote, but in recent days it has fallen to 16 percent. Omtzigt is seen as the most likely candidate for prime minister although he has not officially confirmed that he would like to do so if he wins. The decline in support for his party in the polls has brought Rutte’s party, now led by Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, to first place, with 18 percent. The alliance between Labor and the Greens has been stable for a couple of months at 16 percent.

In fourth place is the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), which has risen from 10 to 15 percent in the polls in the last three months. Its leader Geert Wilders is probably the European political leader with the most radical program regarding Islam and immigration, except for openly neo-fascist or neo-Nazi groups.

He has long called for the closure of all mosques and a ban on Muslims entering the country. So far Rutte had managed to keep him out of coalition governments, despite giving in to some pressure on immigration-related policies. The new leader of VVD, much more conservative than her predecessor, has not ruled out this possibility, but the alliance with Wilders could compromise the one with Omtzigt, who has said he is absolutely against forming a coalition with the Freedom Party for away from his extremist proposals.

However, support for the Farmers’ and Citizens’ Movement (BBB), a populist party close to the right born from a series of protests in 2019 and based on the defense of the interests of farmers and inhabitants of rural areas, has greatly diminished. The BBB, now at 6 percent, was the most popular party in the Netherlands a few months ago and had quite surprisingly won the provincial elections in March. The volatility of their consensus is another rather unmistakable sign of the country’s political instability.

According to a recent survey by the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Dutch voters this time believe that the three most important issues are immigration, purchasing power and the healthcare system. As Philippe Mongrain, a researcher at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, explained to Euronews, “to maintain the purchasing power of consumers and finance the healthcare system, many voters see cuts to immigration as a viable solution to free up public funds.” More than 40 percent of voters interviewed by AD believe that too much money is spent on welcoming migrants and asylum seekers. In 2022, the Netherlands received 37,020 asylum requests, the highest number since 2015: 2.1 per thousand inhabitants, Italy received 1.4.

Before the fall of the government, the new VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius had said she was very in favor of the law that would have made family reunification of asylum seekers more difficult, even though she had arrived in the Netherlands precisely through this mechanism. Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is in fact the daughter of two Turkish and Kurdish political refugees and she moved to the Netherlands when she was very young together with her mother and her sister, rejoining her father who arrived there three years before her.

During his election campaign he insisted a lot on the need to regulate immigration: in an interview with Politico Yeşilgöz-Zegerius argued that too many people are arriving in the Netherlands, not only asylum seekers but also migrants with a work permit and international students , and that this does not allow the State to help “real refugees”, a group of which she was part of as a child.

In her career, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius has been involved in security since she was a city councilor in Amsterdam, for example issuing several ordinances to reduce the growing violence against women and the LGBT community. In one of your speeches in 2022 you listed “the woke agenda, far-right politicians and conspiracy theorists” as threats to Dutch democracy.

However, the issue of immigration is present in other electoral programs, including that of Omtzigt’s party, which has proposed greatly reducing both the entry of migrants with a work permit and asylum seekers.

Omtzigt is not a new face in Dutch politics, in fact, he is considered a rather shrewd politician. He was a member of Christian Democratic Appeal for 18 years, but left it in 2021 after writing a very critical report on the party’s role in the family allowance scandal that brought down Rutte’s third government: starting in 2012, the The government had asked about 20 thousand families back the monthly subsidies received as a contribution to raising their children, accusing them of fraud.

After years and thanks also to Omtzigt, it was discovered that these accusations were not based on evidence, however, but on an algorithm that created risk profiles, which were then used to identify the families who were closest to those conditions. Half the families were made up of people of foreign origin, many of whom had gone into debt over the years to repay the government and in general had handled the accusations with great difficulty.

After the scandal, Omtzigt’s popularity had grown greatly and he remained in parliament as an independent. He is an economist with ideas traditionally associated with the left in this area: he supports increasing taxes on the rich, strengthening workers’ rights and increasing the minimum wage and accuses the Dutch left of “launching itself on a progressive agenda while forgetting the working class.”

However, in an interview with the Financial Times he said that he is a supporter of right-wing policies on “immigration and values”, without, however, approaching extremist positions. In his program he also has rather populist positions, including establishing a special court to investigate the actions of politicians. During his election campaign he declared several times that he refused donations exceeding 850 euros.

Omtzigt has said that if he wins the election he could form a government with either the VVD or the Labour-Green alliance, and neither party has ruled out that possibility. However, this coalition could disappoint some of its voters who expect a more radical change. However, some of them come from the parties that form the current government coalition, and therefore could be satisfied with only a partial change.

The leader of the alliance between Labor and the Green Left Frans Timmermans does not seem enthusiastic about a possible coalition with the VVD.

Timmermans is very popular on the left for his role as vice-president of the European Commission and since 2019 his party was the most voted in the elections for the European Parliament, going from 9.4 to 19 percent. However, he is also seen by some of the population as a kind of bureaucrat with somewhat elitist positions. Based on some of his statements, Timmermans seems to prefer a government with only Omtzigt and some minor parties, leaving the VVD out. While not ruling out this possibility, Omtzigt stressed that there are things he and Timmermans disagree on, including immigration, climate policy and nuclear energy.

In recent days, Timmermans has hinted that he could also include the Peasants’ and Citizens’ Movement in a possible coalition. One of the most important program points on his list, however, is the 65 percent reduction in Dutch greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, above the 55 percent target compared to 1990 levels set by the Union by 2035. European. The policies implemented in recent years by Rutte’s government to achieve a similar objective were one of the reasons for the birth of the Movement.