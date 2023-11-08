The Japanese horror film that Quentin Tarantino himself considers to be a true masterpiece, and that you will surely want to see now.

We all know Quentin Tarantino’s interest in international cinema, and not only praising different European films, but also Asian ones, especially from Japan.

However, previously Quentin Tarantino He spoke quite well about Kinji Fukasaka’s 2000 action thriller Battle Royale. He also commented on his admiration for the samurai works of Akira Kurosawa, who had a great influence on Kill Bill, but is also a lover of particular Japanese horror.

And for example, Audition by Takashi Miike, is considered by Tarantino straight up a masterpiece of international horror, a film that was released in 1999 and that you probably haven’t seen yet.

“Takashi Miike’s audition is a true masterpiece if there ever was one,” Tarantino said. “By the way, I love this movie and I love this sequence, but I watch it burn the audience like crazy. It’s a Japanese movie; It is one of the really strong films and a masterpiece, which has been released in the last twenty years; “You should check this out.”

However, Audition is based on the 1997 novel of the same name by Ryu Murakami. It is a film starring Ryo Ishibashi and Eihi Shiina and is about a widower who organizes a fake audition to find a new lover. After interviewing several girls, he decides on Asami, a woman with a dark life.

In fact, one of the high moments of the film and the great effect it has on the audience, something that Tarantino highly values, is seen in the last moments.

In any case, Tarantino commented that “the sequence towards the end gets really fucking tough, and he hasn’t prepared you for it at all.”

In this way, if you are thinking of watching a particular horror film, and praised by Tarantino himself, you have a good opportunity with Audition that you can view on some streaming services.