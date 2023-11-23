Amazon Fire TV users have discovered a little-known sound feature, activated by a simple combination of buttons. Unnoticed, but inclusive and useful, it is an interesting tool on the device.

The function is VoiceView, and is accessible by combining two buttons on the Amazon Fire Stick TV remote. Pressing and holding the Menu and Back buttons simultaneously activates this accessibility mode, which provides voice output that narrates what appears on the screen.

This not only benefits people with visual impairments, but also assists those looking for more intuitive navigation on their device. The option reads on-screen text aloud as users navigate through menu options and settings. It’s another trick for the Amazon Fire TV.

VoiceView It is essentially a screen reader for Fire TV devices. This feature makes initial device setup easier. It’s interesting to note that accessing VoiceView requires a Fire TV with Alexa, emphasizing the integration of Amazon’s voice assistant into its devices.

When activated, you will hear: “VoiceView ready.” The initial tutorial offers tips on its use, this feature highlights selections with a green box and includes a way to describe the text on the screen, and allows you to control settings such as reading speed and volume. To activate it manually you can go to Settings / Accessibility and then VoiceView.

What will happen to Amazon Fire TVs with the migration to Vega?

The reveal of this hack comes at a crucial time for Amazon Fire TV, which is facing significant changes with the transition to its own operating system, Vega, away from Android, in addition to many more changes at the company.

This change marks the end of an era and could forever prevent the possibility of installing applications outside of its store on Amazon Fire TVs, something that Amazon has always fought against. With the transition to the Vega operating system, it is worth wondering how features like VoiceView will adapt or evolve in the new system.

Amazon’s independence of Android from the Amazon Fire TV could mean greater integration and development of features like thisalthough also greater limitations, so it could be a great time to get one of these devices in anticipation of what may happen in the future.

In this sense, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has positioned itself as an attractive option for Black Friday buyers, and the VoiceView feature, although it has gone unnoticed by many until now, may be another great reason to think about having one in home.