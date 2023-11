If you are a meat lover, we have good news because Karlos Arguiñano brings us a homemade sauce that you can combine with all types of meat: beef, pork, poultry…

“You add this sauce to any meat and it can turn out magnificent,” says the cook.

The ingredients? Two peaches, an onion, a clove of garlic and white wine. It sounds luxurious and tastes even better!

Karlos Arguiñano has made this sauce for the beef entrecula recipe, better known as the “butcher’s sirloin”.