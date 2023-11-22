US lawmakers are pressuring the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce the paperwork involved in rocket launches. More and more space flights are being approved, and the agility of the agency that issues licenses appears to play a role in the United States’ race against China.

Express flight licenses. The two top lawmakers on the Senate science and space committee sent a letter to the FAA urging it to “act now” to expedite the issuance of space flight licenses, CNN reveals.

In a letter sent last week to the FAA’s head of space transportation, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Eric Schmitt call for reducing red tape and streamlining the approval of licenses for commercial rocket launches and re-entries.

Losing ground to China. The senators’ argument is that the FAA’s current pace could cost the United States its competitive advantage against Chinese government-backed space companies.

“As the pace of launches increases and China’s state-backed space industry continues to grow, it is imperative that the processes of the FAA and other federal agencies adapt to keep pace with American innovation and adversary threats in space,” says the letter signed on November 14.

The FAA is overwhelmed. The FAA’s commercial space transportation office cannot cope. The agency in charge of ensuring the safety of Americans gives the green light to more and more space flights. So far this year, it has authorized 104 launches, four times more than in 2019. Most of them, carried out by SpaceX.

It seems to be a resource problem. “We are working diligently to attract, hire and retain additional staff,” admits an agency spokesperson.

SpaceX’s pressure takes effect. In their letter, the senators ask the FAA to prioritize missions to return Americans to the Moon. Here SpaceX comes to the fore again, as it won the NASA competition to develop the lunar lander for the Artemis III mission. It is an adapted version of the Starship, whose orbital configuration flew for the second time on November 17.

SpaceX has been lobbying lawmakers for weeks to have the FAA double its staff and prioritize space programs that serve national interests, like NASA’s Artemis. The pressure reached new heights with the second flight version of the Starship, which took seven months to license (for good reason). However, the license arrived in time for the launch window and Elon Musk thanked the FAA and the Fish and Wildlife Service for their speed.

First there is SpaceX, then China. SpaceX has launched about 80% of the mass sent to space in 2023. In second place are all Chinese companies with 10%. Then there is the rest of the world.

It’s no secret why: SpaceX is the only company in the world that has mastered the reuse of orbital rockets, and it is taking advantage of it with the creation of the first megaconstellation of Starlink satellites, a satellite Internet service. This makes SpaceX a key strategic partner for the United States, but it won’t be long before China deploys its own reusable rockets and its own Starlink.

