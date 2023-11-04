The United States Supreme Court will rule on the validity of the ban on “bump stocks”, i.e. devices that replace part of the stock and case of a rifle and allow shots to be fired much more quickly, effectively transforming a semi-automatic weapon into a comparable one to fully automatic ones. These devices were banned at the end of 2018 by President Donald Trump’s administration following the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas by Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and injured over 500 by shooting repeatedly even though he didn’t have a rifle automatic precisely because he had used a bump stock.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Justice Department’s challenge to a New Orleans appeals court’s ruling that invalidated the Trump administration’s decision, finding the ban violated federal law. The question concerns the possibility that weapons equipped with bump stocks are considered to all intents and purposes automatic weapons, which as the prosecutor Elizabeth Prelogar pointed out have been banned in the United States since 1986 because they allow you to «fire hundreds of bullets per minute simply by pressing once the trigger.” According to Prelogar, being able to use these devices would pose “a significant threat to public safety”.

