The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday published a code of conduct for its nine justices for the first time. Federal lower court judges had had a code of ethics since 1973, but the Supreme Court had not yet established its own explicit rules, and this, according to the judges, had led to a “misunderstanding” that some of them considered themselves free from any guideline.

The need for a code of this type became clear in the last year, after an investigation by the online newspaper ProPublica discovered that one of the Court’s judges, Clarence Thomas, had accepted luxury trips paid for by the entrepreneur for over 20 years billionaire Harlan Crow, who is also a major donor to the Republican Party. Subsequent investigations had also revealed, for example, that Crow had purchased a house where Thomas’ mother lived and had included revelations, although less far-reaching, about other members of the Court.

While this news is interpreted as a step forward, the code has also been criticized for containing no enforcement mechanism. Judges will have to choose independently to respect its “rules and principles”, which concern for example the circumstances in which they should withdraw from participating in a case due to conflict of interest. As Devon Ombres, director of courts and legal policy at the Center for American Progress, explains, the document “uses the word ‘should’ to refer to judges’ conduct 51 times, but the words ‘shall’ or ‘may not’ do not appear.” in the text”.