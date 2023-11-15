US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement: “The United States believes that artificial intelligence has the potential to enhance global security, but it must be used in a responsible and ethical manner.”

Price added that the United States is “committed to preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, and we will not use artificial intelligence to make nuclear decisions.”

The US statement follows concerns that China may use artificial intelligence to develop more advanced nuclear weapons.

The New York Times reported in a report on Wednesday that China is working to develop an artificial intelligence nuclear weapons program that can make decisions about launching missiles without human intervention, while China has not responded to these reports.